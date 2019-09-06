FRUITPORT – A quick-strike Reeths-Puffer attack was too much to handle for Fruitport boys soccer on Thursday night, as three goals in a minute and a half put the game out of reach in a 5-1 win. Two of the Rockets’ three Carpenter brothers were the standouts, their involvement in all three goals quick and decisive.
“We joke sometimes about them all having ESP,” Reeths-Puffer head coach Keith Knapp said. “They combine together so well on the field.”
Both teams struggled to gain a foothold in the game’s first 10 minutes, R-P’s Ashton Carpenter flicking a shot over top of Justin Laus’s crossbar as the first sign of warning.
Fruitport’s best moments of the half came 15 minutes in, with Logan Manciu finding space down the left-hand side after a smart pass from Bryce Lanore, but the Rockets’ Bradley Stephenson was alert to take the ball away from the senior before the Trojans could make a clear-cut chance.
Carpenter had plenty of space in the center a handful of minutes later following good movement down the right-hand side, but the sophomore’s first-time shot was hit too high. Warning signs at the time, but not many saw the next three minutes coming.
The opening goal came 20 minutes in, Ashton’s brother Jaxon beating a Trojan defender before squeezing a left-footed shot past Laus to make it 1-0 Reeths-Puffer. A minute later, the brothers combined for an excellent team goal, Ashton laying off for Jaxon this time, who turned his body to send a right-footed effort into the net for 2-0.
Not 40 seconds after the scoreline doubled, the Carpenters were at it again, as Ashton was the first to the ball after a flick from Jaxon and was one-on-one with Laus before slipping a third goal in for the Rockets.
Aidan McHugh scored the pick of the Reeths-Puffer goals five minutes later, picking up a ball in space about 25 yards from goal before blasting a shot into the top-left corner of Laus’s net for 4-0.
With confidence flowing, Reeths-Puffer was able to hem the Trojans in for a lengthy period following the fourth goal. Lanore had a ball bounce to him in space with five minutes remaining in the half, but his shot flew well over the net, leading to a 4-0 lead for Reeths-Puffer at the midway mark.
“The first 20 minutes, I thought we had good ball movement and possession,” Fruitport head coach Dan Hazekamp said. “We give up four goals in a seven-minute span, it breaks the game open. You can come back and play fairly even in the second half, but it’s going to be hard working back from that deficit.”
Both Carpenters were standout players for the Rockets in the early going, but it was the work of Reeths-Puffer’s midfield and defense that made the difference with their pressure and ability to retain the ball. Stephenson was a major part of that, as well as Jacob Farrell and Thade Radosa. Manciu and Brady Golden worked hard for Fruitport but were often frustrated by the lack of space afforded to them.
The second half began with Reeths-Puffer again on the front foot, as an early set piece increased the tally for the Rockets. A free kick bounced kindly for Jaxon Carpenter, who sent a low shot past Laus and in for 5-0 two and a half minutes into the second half to complete his hat trick.
Laus was forced into an excellent save after Radosa moved forward and was on the receiving end of a cross. Radosa’s header looked on target before the freshman was able to punch aside.
The Trojans were able to pull a goal back 12 minutes into the half, Justin’s brother Ryan clipping a shot that was deflected in from close range by a Rocket defender for 5-1.
Fruitport gained a touch of energy and momentum following their goal, senior defender Ethan Selle heading just over from a corner kick shortly after Laus’s goal. However, the damage was already done in the first half by a strong R-P attack. Laus moved further forward after spending so much of the first half in his own end, and his play keeping the ball was a major part of the Trojan’s second-half improvement.
Lanore had another shot with eight minutes remaining that Rockets’ goalkeeper DaMario Chapman was well-positioned to save. It was the hardest the senior had to work all evening.
“We have yet to put a full 80 minutes together,” Hazekamp said. “That’s something we just have to do if we want to compete in the conference.”
Fruitport next travels to Spring Lake on Saturday afternoon.
