Grand Haven’s Dylan Wendt was just participating in regular team workouts with the Green Bay Gamblers – a USHL junior hockey team – when he got called into the coach’s office. Wendt knew that something big was happening because it wasn’t normal procedure. On Nov. 13, Green Bay’s coach told him he was being traded to the Muskegon Lumberjacks, a team that plays just 20 minutes away from home.
“He just told me straight that I had been traded to Muskegon,” Wendt said. “I was shocked at that point, but felt like I needed a change in scenery as well. To be able to live at home and play for Muskegon it was just a win-win. It was a shock at the start, but as I thought about it more and more it felt like what was best for me.”
The initial shock of being traded quickly turned into excitement for the opportunity to return home where Wendt hadn’t lived since he was 14.
“I’ve been away playing hockey for the past four years so I haven’t lived at home full-time during those years. It was definitely weird at first to be able to wake up every morning in my own bed and play junior hockey, but that’s something I’m super grateful for,” Wendt said. “I’m just trying not to take it for granted because you never know what can happen next. Getting to live at home is great because you don’t have to worry about much and I’m getting spoiled by my mom to make up for the time I didn’t live at home.”
Four years ago, Wendt moved to Detroit to live with his grandparents to play for the Belle Tire hockey program. Belle Tire is a youth AAA hockey team for players who want to go on to play in college and professionally. He played with Belle Tire and another team, the Farmington Hills-based HoneyBaked club for three years before moving to Green Bay and playing a season there.
Now, in his first season in Muskegon, the Lumberjacks currently sit at 9-13-2 with the second-worst record in the league. With a young team and a lot of games in front of them, the team is looking to turn it around.
“We had the hardest schedule heading into Christmas break and we were down two of our top guys so we knew it would be a challenge,” Wendt said. “We definitely wish we could win some more games, but in the second half we are looking for a push and trying to go as far as we can. We want to make it into the playoffs and really come together as a team. We have a special team and we might be young but we have a lot of people that can play hockey on this team.”
Wendt had previously committed to move on to play college hockey at the University of Michigan. Recently, he decided that it would be best for himself to de-commit and is no longer committed to a school. He felt that reconsidering his college choice was the right thing to do at this point in his career.
“I just wanted to change it up a little bit. I felt like I wanted to go to a place that has more of an at-home feel for me. At the time, I dreamed of going to a school like that but it doesn’t always work out. I’m grateful that they gave me an opportunity and a scholarship, but right now I feel like I have to move on a look at other things for the moment,” Wendt said.
At 18, he has some time to decide. Playing junior hockey in leagues like the USHL can mean starting college as late as 20. Wendt is in no rush to make a college commitment, as his focus is currently on being a Lumberjack and helping his team be the best it can. Although his immediate future plans have changed a bit, he has not lost sight of the same goal he’s had since he began playing hockey.
“Of course every kid that plays hockey has a dream of playing in the NHL and that’s the goal for me as well,” Wendt said. “Every kid goes to the rink thinking the same thing and wanting the same thing. That’s the good part about playing in this league is everyone wants the same thing and they push you to be the best player you can be. Who knows what will happen or how it will go down, but the goal will still be to make it in the NHL.”
Wendt and Lumberjacks are back on the ice today after a two-week break. The Lumberjacks host Madison at home beginning at 7:05 p.m.
