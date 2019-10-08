There were plenty of wins across the board for area teams over the weekend, as the area’s prep teams all took big steps towards potential playoff berths. With the regular seasons for a handful of sports winding down, there are a few state playoff matchups taking place in the area this week. The events you won’t want to miss:
1. Girls golf’s postseason tournaments
When: Tuesday-Friday
Where: Various locations
Spring Lake and Grand Haven will both play their regional and conference tournaments this week with an eye towards qualifying for the state finals on Oct. 18-19. Either team must be among the top 3 in their region to qualify for the state meet.
Spring Lake has been around the top 10 in the state’s Division 3 rankings for most of the season, as the Phoebe Saunders-led team will play their regional at Big Rapids’ Katke G.C. If the Lakers don’t finish among the top three teams at their region, there is still a good chance that Saunders could make the state meet by finishing as a top-three individual.
Grand Haven will head to Rockford as part of a Division 1 regional on Tuesday, while both teams have conference tournaments later in the week.
2. Volleyball’s conference season hits the grind
When: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Where: Various locations
After two weeks and three matches away from home, Grand Haven volleyball will be back at home on Thursday night to host Caledonia. The Bucs lost a 4-set match to second-ranked Hudsonville last Thursday and will look to right the ship with a strong week of practice before facing the Scots. They’ll also head to Mona Shores for a weekend tournament on Saturday.
Spring Lake and Fruitport are also fresh off of playing each other last week, and both will face interesting tests this week. On Tuesday, the Lakers will host GR Catholic Central while Fruitport heads to Kenowa Hills.
3. Soccer districts kick off
When: Thursday
Where: Grand Haven H.S., Allendale H.S., Fruitport H.S.
There’s an intriguing matchup in the works in the Division 2 district tournament, as Spring Lake and Fruitport could play next week in a semifinal. First, they’ll have to navigate Thursday’s matchups, as both teams face winnable matchups against Allendale and Muskegon, respectively. Wins for both teams would set up a match next Tuesday in a win-or-go-home scenario.
Meanwhile, Grand Haven must be on their toes during a home game against Grandville. The Bucs won and tied against the Bulldogs during the regular season, but have won just one of their last five games. While a 6-7-1 record to this point doesn’t look amazing on paper, the Bucs are part of an O-K Red division that has spent the entire season beating each other. Grand Haven has defeated Rockford and Hudsonville once each, with both opponents finishing their seasons hanging around the Division 1 state rankings.
4. Thursday’s tennis regionals
When: Thursday
Where: Hudsonville, East Grand Rapids
With the regular season over with on Monday, attention for the area’s tennis programs moves to the regional tournaments on Thursday morning. Grand Haven’s Noah Bachmann recently wrapped up an undefeated conference season, and the rest of the Bucs had their highs and lows at last Saturday’s conference tournament. If Grand Haven isn’t a regional champion or runner-up, Bachmann just needs to finish in the top two at his 1-singles position to qualify for next weekend’s state finals.
Spring Lake and Fruitport will face uphill battles to qualify for the state meet but can use the regional tournaments to get in their last matches for the year. Both teams will participate in a tournament hosted by East Grand Rapids.
5. Friday football
When: Friday, 4:30 or 7 p.m.
Where: Grand Haven H.S., Spring Lake H.S., Reeths-Puffer H.S., Muskegon Catholic Central H.S.
It was a fantastic week for all four local teams, as Grand Haven scored a big win over East Kentwood and Fruitport moved to 3-3 with a win against Kenowa Hills. This week’s games feature crucial matchups as each team looks to have a shot at the playoffs.
The Bucs will host Caledonia in a must-win scenario, as Grand Haven currently sits at 2-4. After an emotional overtime win a week ago, the Bucs are right on a knife-edge as it relates to the playoffs. Caledonia is in the exact same position, but faces a much tougher road to the playoffs. Even if Caledonia beats Grand Haven this weekend, they’ll play their season finale against the 5-1 Grandville Bulldogs.
Spring Lake has had as good a three-week stretch as they have in decades, and Dan Start’s team gets its biggest test of the year to date: Grand Rapids Catholic Central. The Cougars are 5-1, and even though the Lakers will be at home, it’s tough to say that they’ve played an opponent at CC’s level.
Fruitport will match up with Muskegon Reeths-Puffer in a potential toss-up. The Trojans sit at .500 following their win over Kenowa Hills thanks in large part to backup quarterback Gavin Reames, who was pulled up to the varsity during the week in the absence of Tyler Zimmerman. Reames completed a pair of long passes as the Trojans won 45-16, but Reeths-Puffer has had their moments during the year.
After Muskegon Catholic Central’s dominant win over Muskegon Heights, they’ll welcome Manistee to Kehren Stadium on Friday. Manistee sits at 3-3.
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.