Five things to watch

After conference basketball play kicked off on Friday night, the area’s basketball teams have hit the meat of their schedule. Elsewhere, after weekend weather canceled a handful of local events, sports like wrestling are eager to get back in action.
Here are five events with plenty of storylines this week:
1. SL boys get to come home
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Spring Lake H.S.
After six games on the road to start its season, the Spring Lake boys basketball team will finally play a home game this week. The Lakers went 3-3 in that stretch, and now will play three games in five days – more on that later. Tuesday’s home contest with Coopersville will be a chance for Spring Lake to rebound from a 10-point loss at Allendale on Friday, while the Broncos head into the game at 3-2 following a 53-51 loss at Byron Center.
Grand Haven will play Hudsonville, the boys team hitting the road, while Fruitport hosts Grand Rapids Union – also sending the boys on the road.
2. Midweek wrestling
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Various locations
Grand Haven will host Caledonia, while Spring Lake and Fruitport will both hit the road. The Trojans had their home Legends Invitational canceled by Saturday storms, and they’ll be back on the mat in a double-dual meet at Mona Shores that starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Spring Lake was scheduled to head to Sparta last weekend, but now will compete in an O-K Blue jamboree at Jenison. That meet starts at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
3. GH swim at home twice
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Where: Grand Haven H.S.
The Buccaneers are back in the pool twice during this week, with a home meet scheduled for Tuesday night against Ludington.
After a successful meet against Holland last Thursday, Grand Haven will get into some conference swimming this week when they host Grandville.
4. Friday basketball
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Various locations
Grand Haven’s varsity teams will host Rockford, as the Rams present an interesting mix of opponents. The girls team is an undefeated 8-0 after beating Grandville last Friday, while the boys team has struggled to a 2-6 start. Spring Lake hosts Comstock Park, a school whose teams have made similar starts to the Lakers’ teams themselves. Both teams have .500 records, as the boys team at Comstock Park has played just four games so far this season.
Fruitport will have the weekend off thanks to scheduling, while Western Michigan Christian travels to Muskegon Catholic Central.
5. Saturday’s local rivalry
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Western Michigan Christian H.S.
Spring Lake and WMC will have a full day of basketball on Saturday, with five different games taking place all the way from a boys freshman game at noon to the varsity games at 4:30 and 6 p.m.
These games may involve the struggles of playing two intense games in less than 24 hours, but with WMC’s solid starts to the season in both the boys and girls varsity teams, they’ll be tough to predict.
The Warriors’ boys team has started 4-2 and comes off a 52-27 win over Muskegon Heights on Friday, while the girls team has started 3-4 against a schedule full of larger schools.
Their 66-7 win over Heights on Friday proves they’ll be a tough opponent for any team, regardless of size.
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
