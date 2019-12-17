Five things to watch

1. Drawbridge Classic
Time: 6 p.m. Friday
Place: Grand Haven H.S.
Friday night Grand Haven hosts Spring Lake for a girls and boys basketball game. Both girls teams are coming off of tough road losses last Friday. This game will be a good measuring stick for both teams as the Bucs’ young lineup has been scrappy on defense and has played well while leader Jolee Houle has been sidelined with a foot injury. For Spring Lake, it doesn’t get much tougher than having to play both rivals in a week. After a tough overtime loss to Fruitport, the Lakers will be looking to get back on track.
For the boys, both teams have looked strong early on. Grand Haven went on the road and defeated a tough Reeths-Puffer team Friday. The Bucs have a good mix of experience and youth and can get scoring contributions from their entire rotation. The Lakers have a similar influx of youth and with a pair of wins under their belt already they will enter the game with confidence that they can take down their cross-town rival.
Friday will also be Bucs’ Pride night for the basketball teams, so they will be playing for those who have been affected by cancer.
2. Grand Haven wrestling takes on Whitehall
Time: 1:45 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Grand Haven H.S.
Whitehall is the number three ranked team in the state, so this will be a huge matchup for the Grand Haven wrestlers early in their season. Riley Rhone and Trevor Rademaker have gotten off to strong starts to their seasons and have state qualifying aspirations, they look to continue their dominance against Whitehall. For the rest of the team, it will be a good test to see where they are at this point in the season.
3. GH-SL Hockey faces Fruitport Co-op
Time: 8 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Walker Ice Arena
After dropping two close contests over the weekend, the Grand Haven-Spring Lake hockey team will match up with the Kenowa Hills team. A handful of Fruitport players are on the team, made up of players from Kenowa Hills and Fremont.
Braden Nielsen and Cooper Fox continued their hot starts to the season in a Friday 4-2 loss to Bay Reps, a team from the Traverse City area, and in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Hudsonville. Each player scored and assisted a goal in Friday’s game.
Kenowa Hills has started their season 4-3, playing a handful of high-scoring games including an 8-6 victory over Mona Shores and an 8-0 win over East Kentwood back on Dec. 6. Goals may be on the cards for Friday night. The Bucs will also play Grand Rapids Christian and Forest Hills Northern over the weekend.
4. WMC basketball versus Ludington
Time: 6 p.m. Friday
Place: Ludington H.S.
The WMC boys team has been impressive this year. They are winning games and they haven’t been particularly close. Kellen Mitchell has been shooting the ball well to start the season and with a win over Ludington the Warriors could move to 2-0 in the Lakes 8 conference.
The WMC girls sit at 2-2, but their wins have been nearly as impressive as the boys.
They boast a strong defense. The Warriors only allowed 15 points in their most recent game over Orchard View. Taylor Folkema is a consistent scorer for the team and Kyla Wiersema has been coming on as of late, so the team is in a prime position to head into the winter break with a 2-0 conference record.
5. West Michigan Relays
Time: 9 a.m. Saturday
Place: Holland H.S.
Both the Bucs and the Lakers boys swim teams travel to Holland on Saturday to participate in the West Michigan relays. These races will give a glimpse into how good both of these teams are and what they will need to improve upon before the end of the season comes.
Both teams feature strong swimmers and Spring Lake may be back at full strength as a team when KJ Losee and Joey Wachter return from junior nationals.
Both teams head into a meet where they will find out a lot about their teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.