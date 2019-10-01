Five things to watch

Fall sports are in full swing this week, and some of them even have regular seasons coming to an end. With playoffs around the corner for a handful of sports, here are five events happening this week to keep an eye on:
1. GH swimming and dive's final home meet of the season
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Grand Haven H.S.
For the last four years, Grand Haven’s swim team has featured one of the most accomplished swimmers in their history, Kathryn Ackerman. For the last time in her Illustrious career, Ackerman will be swimming in her home pool. The Bucs take on Rockford on Thursday, with both teams hovering in and around the state's top 10 throughout the season. Grand Haven heads into Thursday on the heels of a win against Grandville last week.
2. Friday's football action
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Various locations
Grand Haven is coming off one of their best games of the season. The Bucs pushed the No. 2-ranked Rockford Rams to a 19-14 game and minus a pair of early mishaps may have pushed for a win. Joe Nelson’s team looks to build on their big week when they go to East Kentwood and take on the Falcons.
Spring Lake is playing their best football of the season. The Lakers have won their past two games 34-0 and 35-0. Sitting at 3-2 on the season, Spring Lake has a winnable game against a 1-4 Grand Rapids West Catholic team. Every game gets more important for a Lakers team looking to make the playoffs for the second straight year.
Fruitport played the state's top team in Muskegon last week, and fell 59-0. This week they return home after being on the road the past two weeks and take on Kenowa Hills. The Knights have dropped their last two games, and enter the contest at 2-3. Both teams look to get back to .500 and right the ship for the rest of the season.
Muskegon Catholic Central is back on the field after their de-facto bye week. The last time the Crusaders were on the field, they beat up on conference rival Ludington. This week they play Muskegon Heights who is 1-4 on the season. With a week of rest under their belt, look for the Crusaders to win another conference game and move to 3-2.
3. Grand Haven volleyball travels for top-10 matchup
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Place: Hudsonville H.S.
The Bucs are off to an impressive 33-5 start and will be put to the test when they take on a No. 2-ranked Hudsonville team. This match will be a chance to make a statement for a Buccaneer team that has been in the top 10 all season and currently sits at nine. Miss Volleyball candidate Ashley Slater continues to dominate, most recently piling up 56 kills during the West Ottawa Invite.
Hudsonville has made a strong start to the year themselves and opened conference play with a sweep of Rockford.
4. Spring Lake attempts undefeated conference record
Time: 6:45 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Spring Lake H.S.
The Laker soccer team has been very good all season long, losing only two of their matches. After last Thursday’s 5-1 victory over rival GR Catholic Central, the Lakers now play Allendale with a chance to cap off a perfect conference record for the season. Spring Lake already wrapped up the conference title with the win over Catholic Central, but now look to put a bow on what has been a special season so far.
5. Conference tournaments kick off
Time: Various
Place: Various Locations
Area golf and tennis teams are moving into the end of their schedules. For the tennis teams, this weekend also serves as their conference tournament weekend. In golf, conference tournaments start as early as Tuesday and run throughout the week for Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Fruitport.
For these two sports, this week is crucial for teams to win matches to continue playing into the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.