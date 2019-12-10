With basketball and most other sports back underway this week, the winter sports season is truly upon us. Here are five things to watch this week across the area:
1. Spring Lake vs. Fruitport basketball
Time: 6 p.m. Friday
Place: Fruitport H.S.
This week is the second cross-town rivalry matchup of the week. This game always packs extra meaning for these schools and Friday fans get a double dose.
First, the girls teams play. Spring Lake is 1-1 on the season after losing to Caledonia to open the season and following that game with a win over Fremont. Phoebe Saunders, Abbi Perkins, Madalyn Lisman and Jennifer Judge have been the key players for the Lakers so far this season and in order to defeat the Trojans they will have to step up.
Fruitport girls are sitting at 1-0 after a stellar 39-15 win over Orchard View on Friday. Sydney Bol scored 18 points in that game and Ellie Fisher grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with four steals. The Trojans have a tough defense and will look to make life hard for the Lakers Friday night.
The boys cap off Friday’s matchup and the game will come down to who can win the battle inside. The Lakers boast a lot of size lead by the 6-foot-7 Lucas Lyyski. If the Trojans can contain Lyyski and get solid contributions from their leaders Marcelo Conklin and Luke Mitchell, Friday’s game will be a great time.
2. Spring Lake takes on Grand Haven in the pool
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Grand Haven H.S.
It’s always an added bonus when two cross-town rivals face off in a sport. The matchup between the Buccaneers and the Lakers also happens to be the first time we will see either of these teams in action for the 2019-20 season.
Spring Lake is coming into their first season without sensation Cam Peel in four years, but the experienced group of Charles Brown, Collin Schock, KJ Losee and Joey Wachter are expected to carry the team this season. For the Buccaneers, they lost a lot of swimmers to graduation last year. They do return three state-qualifying swimmers in Carter Brown and Thomas and Michael MacDonald, and will be led by them throughout this season.
3. Boys basketball gets underway
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Various locations
This week marks the beginning of the high school boys basketball season. The girls kicked off their season last week and beginning Tuesday, basketball season is in full swing.
The Grand Haven boys look to get off on the right foot when they play Reeths-Puffer on Friday, while the Spring Lake boys begin their season on the road at Whitehall on Tuesday. Fruitport is on the road at Montague and Western Michigan Christian hits the road to take on Muskegon Oakridge, both teams playing on Tuesday.
Those two opponents are both top-quality and have their eye on postseason runs. The road to states begins Thursday.
4. Wrestling season begins
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Various locations
Wednesday kicks off the wrestling season for Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Fruitport. Each of the local teams have goals to get wrestlers back to the state finals and that process begins this week.
For Grand Haven, Riley Rhone is their key returning piece. Rhone went 40-4 last season, and hopes to build on that and his fifth-place finish at the state meet last season. For Spring Lake, Jack Parker and Max Montgomery are a pair of returners who were both state qualifiers last season and look to improve their finishes there. Jamie Holt is a returner who the team is looking at to take a step forward this season.
Grand Haven begins their season at Holland beginning at 5 p.m., Spring Lake is at Grand Rapids Union beginning at 5:30 p.m. and Fruitport is hosting a dual that starts at 5 p.m.
5. WMC basketball versus Orchard View
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Orchard View H.S.
The WMC girls sit at 1-1 after their first week of play, with their win coming over Fruitport Calvary Christian and a loss at Holland Christian. Taylor Folkema is the key player for WMC. Folkema averages double digits in points and had a double-double in the win over Calvary Christain. On Friday, the Warriors hope to get back on track with a win over the Cardinals.
The WMC boys take on Muskegon Oakridge in their first game tonight and then move on to play the Cardinals Friday as well. WMC is lead by a pair of sophomores in Owen Varnado and Kellen Mitchell. The key to their season is the growth of their young and talented duo. With the return of senior standout Brandon Fles, the Warriors boast a nice mix of youth and experience and will hope that can lead them to a strong season.
Contact D’Angelo Starks by email at dstarks@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @DAngelo_Starks.
