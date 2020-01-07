Five things to watch

With school starting again on Monday, there’s more high-school athletic events to keep an eye on this week. Every sport comes back from the holiday break this week, with a handful of interesting matchups on the hardwood, in the pool or on the mat.
Here are five events worth checking out through the next few days:
1. Midweek wrestling
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Various locations
All three local teams are in action on Wednesday, as Grand Haven heads to conference foes Rockford while Spring Lake heads to Comstock Park. Lastly, Fruitport travels to Grand Rapids Catholic Central for a double dual.
After the weekend’s Adam Provencal tournament in Grand Haven, both the Bucs and Trojans have positive momentum to take into the meat of their schedules. For the Lakers, it’ll be their first meet of the new year after competing in the Montague invitational back on Dec. 28.
2. Thursday night swimming
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Grand Haven H.S., Spring Lake H.S.
Both the Buccaneers and Lakers are back in the pool after the holiday break, as the Bucs host Holland. In addition to Tuesday night’s home meet against East Grand Rapids, Spring Lake will host Holland Christian. This will be the first standard meet for the Bucs since their trip to the West Michigan Relays in Holland on Dec. 21. They’ll kick off a run of three straight home meets on Thursday.
After the Lakers hosted their home invitational last Saturday and finished in second, they’ll look to keep their momentum rolling despite matching up against a difficult opponent in the Pioneers on Tuesday.
3. Lakers open conference play
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Allendale H.S.
A split at the Lake Michigan Cup was the only competitive action over break for either Laker basketball team. Both teams will kick off O-K Blue play on Friday with a trip to Allendale. The Falcon girls team has started the season 3-2, with a two-point loss to Hudsonville Unity Christian back before Christmas. Meanwhile, the boys are 2-3 after a split at the Cornerstone holiday tournament.
Spring Lake’s girls have been competitive in the majority of their four losses this year, so nothing is out of the question for Rich Hyde’s team. Meanwhile, the boys will take whatever momentum they can out of the break as they look to start conference play 1-0.
4. Grand Haven, West Ottawa rivalry resumes
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: West Ottawa H.S.
Both boys teams are undefeated at the start of the week, meaning a place in the Class A poll could be on the line come Friday. Both teams have Tuesday road tests to manage first, with West Ottawa traveling to Hudsonville Unity Christian and the Bucs to Hamilton. As the first game in conference play for each team, it’ll be a can’t-miss encounter.
Both girls teams have faced mixed starts. The Panthers sit at 3-3 following back-to-back wins, while Grand Haven has started 3-1 before a Tuesday night matchup with Hamilton. For each team, a strong conference start will be the focus coming out of the holiday break.
5. GH-SL hockey hits the road
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Centre Ice Arena, Traverse City
The North/South Showcase in Traverse City is next up for the Grand Haven-Spring Lake hockey team, and after their weekend split in the Stan Konrad Invitational, they’ll get three games on the road in another tournament setting.
On Friday, they’ll play Bay City Western at 5:45 p.m., another team that has been up-and-down in the start of the year. Both teams have won just three games this year, making the opening game of the tournament a tone-setter for each side.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Bucs will face two teams from the eastern side of the state, playing Walled Lake Northern at 1:45 p.m. Saturday and Davison at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.