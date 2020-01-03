David Stern is lauded for ushering in the golden age of the NBA – an age that’s ongoing.
But for Pistons fans, the legacy is more complicated for two reasons.
Twice, the former NBA commissioner, who died Wednesday at 77 years old, was the architect of rule changes that could be perceived at limiting the defensive effectiveness of Pistons teams competing for titles.
And he delivered stiff punishment to the Pistons and Indiana Pacers in the aftermath of the “Malice at the Palace,” the infamous brawl in 2004 which delivered a major black eye to the league’s image.
But the main focus nationally was on the major contributions of Stern, who suffered a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12.
“When you talk about the NBA family, David Stern is kind of the father of the family who really brought us all together and really had owners and players thinking as one to move the game forward,” former Pistons great Isiah Thomas said on NBATV after Stern was hospitalized. “Without his stubbornness, without his intellect, without his love and care, and sometimes disciplinarian hard hand, the league would not be where it’s at today.”
Rules changes
“The Bad Boys” won consecutive NBA titles (1989 and 1990) and reached the Eastern Conference finals five straight seasons.
More skilled than given credit for, the group was known for hard fouls – and at times, dirty fouls – whenever opponents would attack the basket. It served as a deterrent.
But after the 1990 season, the league instituted flagrant foul rules which created the chance for ejections if play was deemed too rough.
The Pistons’ next great team deployed a dominant defense that set a league record for fewest points allowed in 2004, a season that ended with the franchise’s third NBA title.
But with the Pistons winning games by scoring 90.1 points, 24th in the league and a turnoff for TV viewers, the league instituted rules against forearm checking by perimeter defenders.
Combined with other rules changes, scoring has risen since the Pistons’ last title.
“I don’t know if he really wanted it or if it was just what the consumer wants, which is his obligation to make the league a profitable league,” Chauncey Billups told Pistons.com in 2014 when Stern retired. “I didn’t like it then; I don’t like it now. I don’t like that the league is offensive now and they don’t really let you be physical and play defense, but that’s how the league has evolved. In his defense, the league is making more money than ever.”
An embarrassing night
When the Pistons met the Pacers early in the 2004-05 season, both teams were Eastern Conference contenders.
The Pistons lost a testy game, but things became so heated that a thrown cup from a fan hitting Pacers star Ron Artest in the face set off one of the ugliest brawls in sports history with Pacers players fighting Pistons fans on the Palace floor.
Stern was swift with punishment.
Artest was suspended for the rest of the season, along with teammates Stephen Jackson (30 games) and Jermaine O’Neal (25 games). Pistons star Ben Wallace – who shoved Artest to create the heated atmosphere – drew a six-game ban.
Stern was asked about the incident many times, most recently addressing the infamous night in an interview with The Athletic in November.
“I didn’t like it, obviously, because it gave every radio shock jock the opportunity to talk about the ‘punks’ and the ‘thugs,’ which we know were code words for the black players of the NBA,” Stern said.
Stern was commissioner in 2011 when Tom Gores, a Flint native, purchased the Pistons from Karen Davidson, the widow of long-time owner Bill Davidson, who died in 2009.
“Today the NBA family lost an iconic leader who revolutionized our league in his 30 years as commissioner,” the Pistons said in a statement Wednesday. “David Stern was innovative, forward thinking and very passionate about NBA Basketball as a game and business. He was a fierce leader whose impact will forever have a lasting imprint on the NBA and its associated leagues. On behalf of the Detroit Pistons organization, we extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Diane, their children and their extended family.”
