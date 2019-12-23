Format change coming to Lake Michigan Cup

With Christmas approaching, the weekend's Lake Michigan Cup will once again come to Grand Haven for two days of early-season prep basketball.
On Friday and Saturday, eight teams will play a pair of games in Grand Haven as they continue to prepare for the conference season. However, this year's schedule may look a little different from years past.
Citing logistics, matchups for the entire weekend have been pre-determined and any team that wins both their games will get their name on the trophy. Junior varsity teams will also get to compete over the weekend, as their games take place in Grand Haven's auxiliary gym while varsity games take place in the fieldhouse.
Grand Haven plays the late game on both nights, playing Traverse City West on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Holland Christian.
Spring Lake matches up with Glen Lake at 4 p.m. Friday and plays Traverse City St. Francis at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
TC West sits at 1-2 after losses to Rockford and Bloomfield Hills in the opening weeks of the season. The focus for the Buccaneers will be on the Titans' three main scorers, as Andy Soma and Carson Whipple have scored double-digits in all three games. Parker Neu also added 21 points in their 63-53 home loss to Bloomfield Hills last Friday.
Holland Christian is 2-1 after victories over Thornapple-Kellogg and South Christian before losing to Grand Rapids Christian. GRC held the Maroons to just 14 points in the second half of last Friday night's game.
Glen Lake hasn't had much trouble in their 3-0 start, winning each game by double-digits. Reece Hazelton was named No. 32 in a preseason state-wide list of top players, and the senior has averaged just over 18 points a game so far. In a battle of Lakers, Spring Lake may be Glen Lake's toughest test yet.
St. Francis has played just once this year, a 67-44 victory over Kalkaska. It may be too early to say what the Gladiators are capable of just yet.
The weekend's schedule:
Friday, Dec. 27:
2:30 p.m. – Muskegon Heights vs. TC St. Francis
4 p.m. – Spring Lake vs. Glen Lake
6 p.m. – Holland Christian vs. Petoskey
7:30 p.m. – Grand Haven vs. TC West
Saturday, Dec. 28:
1 p.m. – Petoskey vs. Muskegon Heights
2:30 p.m. – TC West vs. Glen Lake
4:30 p.m. – TC St. Francis vs. Spring Lake
6 p.m. – Grand Haven vs. Holland Christian
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
