Friday night was not exactly kind to the area's football teams as conference play began for Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Fruitport and Muskegon Catholic Central.
Grand Haven: The Buccaneers were on the road in Hudsonville Friday night to take on the Eagles. The game got off to a rocky start for the Grand Haven offense and they were never able to recover. The Bucs trailed 27-0 after the first quarter, but the Grand Haven defense improved as the game went along.
The game would end 33-0 as the offense was never able to get going. The team turned the ball over four times, three of them were interceptions and the other was a lost fumble.
"In the first half, we just made a lot of mistakes between turnovers and trying to do someone else's job to creating penalties. All of a sudden they got a couple of quick scores to make it out of hand," Grand Haven head coach Joe Nelson said.
Statistically, the teams were not too far apart. The Buccaneers gained 83 total yards on offense and the Eagles had 146. The loss drops the Bucs to 1-2 on the season. Next week, they take on Grandville at home with hopes of getting back to .500.
In earlier action last week, the junior varsity team fell at home, losing 35-8 to Grandville. They are now 2-1 after losing that conference opener. The freshman team scored their lone touchdown on a 43-yard touchdown run from Bode Wilson, but the rest of the game was not as kind, as the Bucs lost 37-6. They also moved to 2-1 in the early season.
Spring Lake: The Lakers were in Sparta to open up O-K Blue conference play Friday night. The Lakers offense never got going and they fell behind two touchdowns early in the second quarter. Spring Lake responded with a huge kick return from Steve Ready, but would only manage field goal on the drive. Matt Bierman's field goal would be the first and only points that the Lakers scored on Friday.
The game was all Spartans from there, as Sparta would cruise to a 38-3 victory.
"Football can humble you in a hurry. You think you're on the top of the world and then you come out and someone punches you in the mouth and you don't quite respond." Spring Lake head coach Dan Start said.
Spring Lake falls to 1-2 after the loss and moves onto a game in Coopersville next week to get back in the win column.
Fruitport: The Trojans hosted the Jenison Wildcats Friday, and the game was a battle early on. However, the Wildcats ran away late in the first half, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final minute of the half. A strong start out of the break left Jenison with a 56-21 victory.
The Trojans had their moments too. Senior Ethan Flores had a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown in the second half, but the Trojan defense couldn't slow down the Wildcats enough to make it a game.
"They just capitalized on our penalties. Anytime you make mistakes, the other team will capitalize and it puts you in a tough spot," Fruitport head coach Nate Smith said.
The Trojans look to end their two-game skid on the road taking on Grand Rapids Union next week.
Muskegon Catholic Central: The Crusaders were at home taking on Orchard View. Orchard View's Wing-T offense was too much for MCC as OV would win the game 36-19. The Cardinals outgained the Crusaders 301 to 205. Four different Cardinals found the end zone on the ground. OV threw the ball just twice on the night, one of them a touchdown from Owen Swanson to Edmari Mitchell.
The two Crusader touchdowns were throws from quarterback Max Price, one to running back Tio Knight and the other to senior Carson St. Amour. Muskegon Catholic Central takes to the road next Friday to take on Ludington H.S.
This roundup is composed of shortened versions of our game stories as Friday's games ended after our new press time. For more detailed recaps of the games as well as photo galleries and video content, head to our website at grandhaventribune.com/sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.