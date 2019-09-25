Fruitport families get college recruiting crash-course

FRUITPORT — Monday night was a chance for Fruitport’s entire athletic department to get a little smarter.
Former administrator and speaker Jack Renkens was in town as part of his country-wide schedule, speaking to a group of about 75 Trojan athletes, parents and coaches. Renkens is no stranger to the area, speaking at Fruitport and Spring Lake multiple times over the last decade.
“I heard him at an AD conference maybe 20 years ago,” Fruitport athletic director Ken Erny said. “We’ve had him here before, and there’s just a huge turnover of parents every four years or six years.”
The hour-long presentation focused on multiple aspects of the college recruiting process. Renkens has given the presentation for decades as a keynote speaker at Nike conferences as well as state athletic conferences across the country.
“It was 24 years ago,” Renkens said. “I did a lot of banquet speaking and I just began talking with parents from my daughter’s team. I eventually wrote a booklet, it was 100 pages.”
Now that booklet has hit its 19th edition, stretching out to 130-plus pages of information on athletic requirements and behaviors for both parents and players.
Renkens has a unique style of presenting, raising his voice often to emphasize his point. His choice punctuation is a well-timed ‘unbelievable’ or ‘blows my mind.’ Still, parents and players will come to listen at high schools three or four times a week. Two weeks ago, Renkens was in New Jersey. Last week, it was California. Last night, it was two hours on I-96 towards Livonia.
“I do almost 200 places a year,” Renkens said. “I normally speak at at least 30 of the top 50 high schools in the nation. I’m at the elite, I’m at the middle and I’m at the low.”
Even to those who consider themselves informed, there were pieces of crucial information that were new to the audience. The statistic of 2% of all student-athletes progressing to a Division I athletic scholarship is fairly well-known, and Renkens worked to explain how difficult it is for a high school’s coaches to help recruits get noticed by big-time college programs.
This is Renken’s 23rd year of speaking about the realities of recruiting. His background came from working as a coach and administrator at a small college in Massachusetts. There is an old-school, no-nonsense air about the Arizona native. He calls marijuana “hippie lettuce.”
And between all of it, there are benefits for the audience.
“I love giving the student-athletes opportunities that they do not realize exists,” Renkens said. “I hate seeing families being taken advantage of with various perks. They need to know what to ask and what to say and what to do.”
Erny sees plenty of benefits for both students and parents from hearing someone like Renkens speak. While not every single athlete at the high school level is bound to be in touch with major college programs, there are often misconceptions about the recruiting process.
“There’s this notion that the coach has this responsibility to do all this homework for their kid,” Erny said. “He’s really clear that a coach doesn’t personally know [college coaching staffs].
“You can do all the homework on your own,” Erny added. “The concept of looking at schools you’ve never heard of can be beneficial, you can still get an excellent education there.”
Even if Fruitport’s players or parents may not be at that top 2%, Erny is a fan of Renkens’ message.
“You might think he’d come in and say ‘Well, your kid isn’t good enough,’ but he doesn’t,” Erny said. Erny himself had four children that went on to become athletes at smaller schools. “He just puts that mindset of keeping your grades up, maybe doing some community service and earning some money that way. There’s something to say about small schools, you get to play a lot.”
The one thing that Renkens stresses most? Waiting for the schools to come to you is pointless.
“Nothing happens,” Erny said. “Then people just blame the coach.”
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
