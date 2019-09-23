Fruitport football, WMC soccer pick up weekend wins

FRUITPORT
Football: Ethan Flores ran in a pair of touchdowns, and the Fruitport offense responded after a sloppy first half to beat Grand Rapids Union 49-0 on Friday night.
The Trojans could have expected to be up by more than a pair of touchdowns at the break, as a pair of Tyler Zimmerman passes put Fruitport up 14-0 after a half. Flores caught a 17-yard pass to open the scoring with 2 minutes to play in the first quarter, while Aiden Vela hauled in a 26-yard score just after the start of the second quarter.
“We had some guys moved around,” Fruitport head coach Nate Smith said. “Either way, we had to be better, and we told our offensive line that. They responded well.”
Out of halftime, the Trojans got into gear offensively. They marched for an 18-yard Flores run to go up 21-0 before Zech Richardson’s big game defensively was capped with a 6-yard fumble recovery TD. The junior added 7 tackles and an interception to his scoop and score with 8:37 remaining in the third quarter.
12 seconds later, Fruitport got the ball back and gave it to Flores, who promptly ran in his second touchdown from 22 yards out.
Smith noticed the improvement of his offensive linemen.
“Tyler [Zimmerman] was efficient. He got a big help from guys like Rico Jones and Hunter Ross, I liked how they all played after the half.”
Blake Kleyn, Tyler Thedorff and Chase Campbell were also noted for their effort up front.
Richardson continued his big night with a 29-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, and there was even time for sophomore Nick Kleinhecksel to pick up a first varsity touchdown on a 41-yard pass from Zimmerman late on.
Zimmerman finished 11-of-18 passing for 217 yards, while sophomore Zane Lee led the team with 66 yards on six carries. Richardson and David Ross both had 7 tackles to lead the defense.
Next up for the Trojans is a tricky encounter with Muskegon. The Big Reds come into next week hot off a 58-0 win over Kenowa Hills.
“Obviously it’s a huge challenge next week,” Smith said. “It was a great second half tonight but next week we know the challenge in front of us. It’s really going to be to our guys to step up and answer the call.”
Others: Reports from the Trojans’ soccer match against Union and from the weekend’s cross country meet were not provided.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN
Football: The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders hosted Ludington Friday night and the defense managed to slow down the Oriole offense in their 34-21 victory.
The game was scoreless in the first quarter, but the MCC offense would find its footing in the second. Carson St. Amour opened the scoring in the game with a 31-yard rushing touchdown. That touchdown was the first of four on the night for St. Amour.
“We have three or four backs that we have confidence in and he benefited from the plays that were called,” MCC head coach Steve Czerwon said of St. Amour’s performance.
His second touchdown came three minutes later, this time coming on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Max Price. The Crusaders led 13-0 after the score. Their final score of the first half came on an 11-yard rushing touchdown from St.Amour, extending the lead to 20-0 at halftime.
Solomon Waller opened up the second-half scoring for MCC when he rushed into the end zone from 4 yards out, extending his team’s lead to 27-0. Ludington would respond with two scores cutting the lead to 27-14.
St. Amour’s final touchdown came with three minutes and 52 seconds left in the game and brought the Crusaders to their final score of 34. The Orioles would add a late score to go within two scores, but couldn’t get the ball back.
St. Amour rushed the ball 11 times for 101 yards. The Crusaders finished the game with 271 rushing yards as a team. Price threw for 122 yards with nine completed passes.
“We have never lost them in our school’s history and didn’t want to make this the first time,” Czerwon said. “Our goal is to make the playoffs and we are a little bit closer to that goal than we were Thursday.”
Soccer: The host Warriors defeated GR Covenant Christian Thursday, 5-1 to improve their season mark to 7-1-3.
“The first 20 minutes were a bit sluggish and disjointed for both teams, but we were able to break through on a nice through ball from Brevin Byrne to Charlie Alfree on a quick counter-attack midway through the first half, WMC assistant coach David Meidema said.
“Charlie calmly rounded the keeper to pass the ball into the back of the net. At the end of the first half, we had a free kick around midfield. Goalie Jameson Goorman took the free kick, and Brandon Fles ran past their back line to flick the ball into the back of the net just before their keeper could get there.
“In the second half, Isaac Van Hoeven scored with a nice assist from Ashton Leffring. This was followed with another goal by Michael Masumpa, who fired home after a few deflections from a cross, with an assist from Van Hoeven. Credit to Covenant Christian for playing hard to the end. Their hard work was rewarded with a penalty kick goal towards the end of the second half.”
The scoring ended with a wonderful shot from Caleb Kozal from about 20 yards out assisted by Logan Pollack.
“Both the starters and reserves demonstrated strong attacking play tonight, and it was great to see many guys contribute positively,” Meidema said.
The Warriors return to action at home Monday to continue a game against Muskegon Catholic that was stopped short due to a storm. The game will begin at 6 p.m. with the Warriors leading 1-0.
GRAND HAVEN
Volleyball: The Bucs’ junior varsity team was in Fruitport for a tournament on Saturday. Facing the hosts in the final, the Bucs finished off their 4-1 record for the day with a win over the Trojans to take the trophy. Coach Jim Vantol considered the day the best performance of Grand Haven’s season to date, with solid defense matching with an offense that put up 120 kills in five matches.
Grace Montgomery and Paige Redder picked up 25 kills apiece, while Amelia Segroves led the Bucs with 94 assists. The JV team is now 14-12 this year.
Others: A report from the Bucs’ weekend tennis tournament in Grand Rapids was not provided.
SPRING LAKE
Tennis: The varsity team was in Holland on Saturday for a quad tournament. Each player won a match, while the 4-doubles team of Sean Bennink and Jackson Der Vartanian finished first in their flight by winning all three of their matches. The Lakers head to Comstock Park on Monday afternoon for a conference match.
