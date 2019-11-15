Fruitport girls hoping for scoring help ahead of regular season

FRUITPORT — The Fruitport girls basketball team had a rough regular season in 2018-19, but the Trojans won two games in the postseason and went to the district finals for the first time in 12 years.
Fruitport comes into this season with an experienced roster of players and a trio of players that are now entering their third varsity season. The Trojans face a gauntlet of talented team in the O-K Black team, but with their collective experience look to be more competitive this season.
“We’re the little guy. Every game is a struggle, every game takes a lot of effort. It’s a tough conference to play in, but in the end I think it preps us for getting to play schools our size in districts,” Fruitport head coach Bob German said.
Here are three questions we asked the Trojans girls basketball coach heading into the season:
Who will your impact players be?
German: “Our impact player will be those three seniors coming back in Sydney Bol, Kennah Vermerris and Ellie Fisher. They’ve played a lot during their previous two years so they are coming into this season with a lot of experience. We need them to be the leaders for the juniors and show them what hard work and giving everything you have looks like.”
What skills or values are you instilling in your team during this first week of practice?
German: “We’ve been talking a lot about our mindset and having a mindset focused on growth. To me, if you fail you fail but look at it as a learning experience and see what you can get out of it. That mindset is the thing will be important to us, being able to learn from situations and get better.”
What is the biggest question facing your team this season?
German: “The answer to this question is always the same for me. Our struggle so many times has just been putting points on the board. I’m hoping these three girls have banner years, but I think the question is still can we put the ball in the hoop enough times. In the league we play in we have struggled at times on defense, but can we have enough stops and can we score enough to be competitive. I feel good this year with the personnel that we have.”
The Trojans open up their regular season with games on the road at Orchard View on Dec. 6 and at Oakridge on Dec. 11 before taking on cross-town rival Spring Lake at home on Dec. 13.
Contact D'Angelo Starks by email at dstarks@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @DAngelo_Starks.
