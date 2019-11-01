GRAND HAVEN — On Saturday, the top-ranked football team in the state will play its pre-district playoff game at Grand Haven. Division 3’s Muskegon will host the Upper Peninsula’s Marquette at 1 p.m., and the reason for the change in venue is simple: Gene Rothi Field’s playing surface is turf.
Muskegon’s Hackley Field is one of the iconic venues in west Michigan, but between weather and wear the decision was made to move the game to Grand Haven.
“Every year by this time, it gets chewed up,” Grand Haven athletic director Scott Robertson said. “It’s a significant safety issue for their kids and their opponents, so that’s first and foremost.”
For a good chunk of the last decade, the Big Reds have played their opening playoff games in Grand Haven. Muskegon are favorites to make their fourth consecutive Division 3 state final, and could play at least three games in Grand Haven as the top seed in their division.
If it comes down to it, the Division 3 state semifinal could be played at Gene Rothi Field should both Muskegon and Zeeland West advance to that stage, as Grand Haven is a geographic midpoint.
“There are things that both we take care of and Muskegon takes care of,” Robertson said. “It’s their game. They provide their announcer, their chain gang. They’re responsible for programs and rosters, trophy presentation.”
Muskegon’s athletic department also takes care of paying officials and will provide security guards on location, while Grand Haven will use their emergency medical services with the North Ottawa Community Hospital nearby.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association, or MHSAA, takes 80% of ticket sales from playoff games, so Robertson simply allows Muskegon to claim the rest, leaving concession sales as the athletic department’s main source of revenue.
“We have a good relationship with [Muskegon AD] Keith [Guy],” Robertson said. “We’re proud, for sure. We’re very proud of our facilities. Ultimately the goal is to host one of our own games here, but we’re very excited about making the playoffs ourselves. If we have to go on the road to do it, we’re excited to do it.”
If necessary, Muskegon will choose their location in their opening three games by virtue of having the highest playoff-point total in the division.
Robertson noted that in years past, Muskegon has played as many games as needed at Grand Haven, but the added possibility of a state semifinal has Robertson intrigued. Gene Rothi Field has yet to host a state semifinal at any level, but has hosted Division 7 games involving Muskegon Catholic Central.
The undefeated Big Reds will host 5-4 Marquette at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
