GH equestrian team competes at state finals

Grand Haven’s equestrian team was at the state finals this past weekend, and due to some unforeseen issues, the season did not end the way the team had hoped.
Grand Haven finished last in the team standings for Division C, tallying 107 points.
“We certainly knew what to expect and were very prepared, but we experienced the most challenging meet we’ve ever had,” assistant coach Geena Kosanic said.
The challenges began immediately for the team, when in the first class of the meet the horse of Siham Zouitines took down a rail and had to be vetted out and replaced with a new mount.
Senior Paige Beland was the top rider winning the Hunt Seat Fitting and Showing earning 97 points for the team. Beland was also performing well in the Hunt Seat Equitation before an unexpected incident with a runaway horse causing an unnerving reaction out of her horse.
The reaction from the horse was enough to drop her out of the top rankings. Sophomore Ani Fett and freshman Lily Luckett both finished with their best rides of the season.
“I could not be more proud of the way this team represented their school,” Kosanic said. “They displayed grit and determination showing in the cold and rainy weather, putting in great performances and displaying great sportsmanship. Their morale never wavered even when it was apparent that we would not be repeating our state championship performance of last year.”
The Grand Haven equestrian team now eyes the state championship next year with help from the riders who will be making the jump from the junior program to the varsity team.
