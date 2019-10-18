Grand Haven’s Noah Bachmann has waited all season for this weekend. At 8:30 a.m. on Friday, he’ll be ready to face Utica Eisenhower’s Evan Shallow in the first round of the Division 1 boys tennis finals. Bachmann and head coach Chris Wilton headed to Midland yesterday afternoon, and after losing in last year’s round of 16 to a No. 4 seed, the draw wasn’t kind to the Bucs senior.
A win in the first round would prime him for a match against No. 2 seed Luke Baylis, of Clarkston. Not ideal for making a deep run in your final go-around at the state finals.
“It’s a tough draw,” Bachmann said. The senior capped off an undefeated conference season with a victory at regionals over Rockford’s Terrence Maskell. “But any draw at this stage is going to be tough, I just have to go with it.”
It’s the third state tournament for both Bachmann and Baylis, but the two have only played each other once – two years ago, outside of state tournament play. Baylis has been seeded in each of the past two seasons, and has made the semifinals both times.
Regardless, Bachmann has been laser-focused on making a statement in his final state tournament.
“I’m preparing the same as if it was any tournament,” the senior said. “Getting the mindset right is important, but I want to go out there and have fun. It’s a little more nerve-wracking, but the more you let the nerves get to you, the worse the outcome.”
Most of Bachmann’s matches throughout the year have been routine, two-set cakewalks. Not the case at a state tournament. Having to focus in will be crucial in winning multiple matches and making a run.
“I just tried to treat every match the same,” Bachmann said when asked about his regular season. “It doesn’t matter the opponent, or the team, I always want to come in with 100% intensity.”
With some of the best high school tennis players in the state, it can often be the mental side of tennis that proves the difference. Bachmann’s hoping that he can have the mental fortitude necessary for playing tight matches.
“It’s about being confident,” Bachmann said. “Everyone can have amazing shots, but if they’re not putting in 100% effort throughout the whole match, that can separate a lot of people.”
On Friday, a win in Bachmann’s first-round match would put him into the round of 16 and a match with Baylis, who received a bye as the No. 2 seed.
A win there and in the afternoon’s quarterfinals would place him in Saturday’s semifinals, with the final usually being played around 1 p.m.
“I’m really excited,” Bachmann said. “I wish the team was here of course, but I’m super excited to compete in the state finals for one last time.”
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
