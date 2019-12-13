Two local football players were named among Michigan's Associated Press All-State teams, which were released Thursday.
Grand Haven senior Connor Worthington made the second team of Divisions 1 and 2 along the defensive line, while Spring Lake senior Aidan Carlson was named as the top punter in Divisions 3 and 4.
Worthington is a Michigan Tech commit who received plenty of honors around west Michigan in 2019. The fullback and defensive end had 44 tackles and eight tackles for loss in 10 games. On defense, he added four sacks, a safety and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Worthington also led the team in rushing, gaining 671 yards and scoring nine touchdowns.
Worthington was also named as a first-team all-O-K Red player in both 2018 and 2019 while serving as a team captain for the second straight year.
Carlson spent time at tight end for the Lakers, but flew under the radar as one of the best punters in the state. Only eight of the senior's 39 punts were returned all year, and nine of them were downed inside the 20, including three inside the opponent's 5-yard line. Carlson averaged
"It's incredible to see him earn such a prestigious honor," Laker head coach Dan Start said. "He had a big impact in a lot of our games that went unnoticed because not many people pay attention to that part of the game. He's a great young man and we're excited for him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.