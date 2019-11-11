The O-K Red named its postseason tennis award winners, and there were a handful of Grand Haven players among the honorees. Senior Noah Bachmann finished as one of the most decorated tennis players in Grand Haven history, with no other player being named to the all-state team more than once. 2019 was Bachmann's third year with that designation, finishing 26-2 overall while dealing with shin splints the entire season.
Bachmann also received all-conference and all-area honors for the fourth time, and finished with an overall record of 99-15.
Senior Weston Taylor was named to the all-conference team at 3-singles, while freshman Isaac Postema was named all-conference as well as second-team in the area's singles. Sophomores Josh Schmidt and Aashray Mandala were all-area honorees on the second team at the doubles positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.