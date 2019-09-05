Girls golf preview

Rebuilding or retooling seem to be a common theme with local girls golf teams in the 2019 season. Grand Haven is turning their focus to a handful of young golfers after graduating several key players last year. The Bucs look to a sophomore who has already shown impact potential to step up and lead the team. While Spring Lake, who has been a consistent competitor on the state level deals with the loss of two of their top three golfers Hannah Klien and Alana Sprague.
The inexperience of these two teams make them more of an unknown than they have been in season’s past. That unknown quality makes them all the more entertaining and compelling to track. Growth in leadership roles from young players and consistent improvement are going to be crucial for these teams as the year goes on.
Grand Haven
Coach: Roger Glass
Last Year: 4th in O-K Red, graduated top golfers Ally Kingma, Jamie Gretzinger, and Whitney Engelsman
Key Returners: Sophomore Caydee Constant will be a leader on the team coming off a season where she earned all-conference honors. Camryn Constant, Rylee Snellenberger and Morgan Kuyers are all seniors who look to lead the Buccaneers this season. Junior Avery Behnke and Zoe Spoelman are two golfers who factor heavily in the team’s big plans this season.
Conference Outlook: Glass sees the conference as wide open. There are six or seven teams that will be battling for first place during every jamboree.
Quote from coach Glass: “Our goal is to keep improving, win the conference and finish in the top three at regionals to qualify for state.”
Spring Lake
Coach: Alec Lininger
Last Year: 3rd in O-K Blue, regional champion, state qualifier. The Lakers have been to the state finals in four straight years.
Key Returner: Senior Phoebe Sanders is the biggest returner for the Lakers. Sanders was second in the conference as an individual last season and is looking to raise her play to an all state level.
Top Newcomers: Sophomore Kelsey Megley and freshman Kayden Fritsche are the underclassmen brought on to help the team with the loss of key players from a year ago.
Conference Outlook: The two teams that Spring Lake will be competing with for the O-K Blue are Northpointe Christian and Coopersville.
Quote from coach Lininger: “We are looking to rebuild after losing two of our top three players from a year ago and help our young golfers improve as much as possible during the season.”
