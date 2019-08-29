Girls volleyball preview

Changes in the MHSAA schedule have pushed a handful of fall sports earlier in the calendar, with boys soccer and volleyball chief among them. Already, a handful of local teams have traveled around the area and been involved in tournaments before the start of classes this week.
In Grand Haven, a pair of future collegiate players will look to fire the Bucs towards a deep playoff run in Ashley Slater and Sarah Knoll, while Spring Lake will look to a pair of veterans in Abbi Murphy and Madalyn Lisman to lead a young team to another conference title and playoff run.
GRAND HAVEN
Coach: Aaron Smaka
Last year: fifth place, O-K Red; regional finalists (Div. 1)
Key returners: Senior Ashley Slater, senior Sarah Knoll, junior Mackenzie Gross, junior Samantha Boeve, junior Reilly Swierbut, junior Reece Redder
With an assortment of strong results already under their belts in the early season, the Buccaneers have their sights set on another deep playoff run in 2019. Slater has been statistically dominant for Aaron Smaka’s team since the start of the season last week, as the 6-foot-2 outside hitter has worked to make herself more versatile and able to play any position on the court.
In the process of finishing second in the 16-team invitational they hosted last Saturday, the Bucs knocked off both Novi and Ann Arbor Skyline – two teams ranked in the preseason top 10 of the Michigan coaches’ poll. While championships are not won in late August, Smaka is hoping that the mix of upcoming talent will hit their stride when it counts the most.
“If we can serve and pass, everything else will take care of itself,” Smaka said. The Bucs have played quite a bit already in the early season, playing tournaments on back-to-back days last weekend. “That’s a decision we made as coaches, and we understood what we were getting out of that. We knew we wanted to get a lot of experience early in the season.”
Junior Mackenzie Gross has been designated as the team’s most improved player in each of the last two years, and fellow net presence Sarah Knoll will be looked upon for veteran leadership as three-year varsity players. A pair of junior liberos will also be key in Redder and Swierbut as they look to step into expanded roles in 2019.
The O-K Red is a perfect proving ground for the Bucs, as a member of the conference has made the state semifinals in four of the last seven years.
“This team’s chemistry has been just great so far,” Smaka said on Sunday. “They really support each other, they like each other, they get along really well. When we have as many people in and out of the lineup as we do right now, I’m really happy with how our depth is progressing.”
SPRING LAKE
Coach: Cassidy Hazehamp
Last year: Tied for second, O-K Blue, regional finalists (Div. 2)
Key returners: Seniors Abbi Perkins and Madalyn Lisman are both going to be big for the Lakers offensively. Perkins will be a key player in the middle of the team’s offense, while Lisman is expected to contribute with an improved ability to produce points around the net. Alicia Mumby will join Perkins in the middle and returns after being called up late last season to bolster the roster for their playoff run. Hazekamp expects the seniors she does have to make big steps forward in the leadership department.
Top newcomers: Kyla Kobylak and Kendra Kieft are two sophomores who made the varsity team and their fit into Hazekamp’s system makes them prime candidates to carve out a role on the young team.
Quote from coach Hazekamp: “Even though I have a young group of student athletes, they love to compete, they want to get better, and I am excited to see how much growth there will be over our season.” Hazekamp said.
FRUITPORT
Coach: Nicole Bayle
Last season: 32-13 Co-champions, O-K Black; district first-round finish (Div. 2)
Key Returners: The team lost seven seniors to graduation, but will rely on seniors Sydney Bol and Madalyn Fett who are the two key outside hitters for Fruitport. Senior libero Kennadi Dykstra is an important factor for the team as well. Ericka Burgess looks to lock down the middle for the young team.
Top Newcomers: The two newcomers who factor heavily into the team’s plans are Ellie Fisher and Broke Sieplinga. Fisher will spend the majority of her time as a right side hitter and Sieplinga will be another key player in the middle of the court.
Conference Outlook: The OK Black will feature four teams vying for the top spot. Fruitport, Jenison, Mona Shores and Reeths-Puffer.
Quote from coach Bayle: “We have a ton of potential as a team. We are working hard to increase our speed of game and learning more about our team. As a coach I have already seen a ton of improvement from our first play date last Saturday.” Bayle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.