The Grand Haven football team will travel to East Kentwood on Friday and that game time has been moved up to 4:30 p.m.
The Homecoming festivities planned for next week’s home game will be kicking off earlier, with the game also starting at 4:30.
“It’s difficult to gauge the effect it’s going to have because we’ve never done Homecoming at 4:30,” Grand Haven athletic director Scott Robertson said. “We are just moving everything we usually do forward two and a half hours. Parking might be a little chaotic because there’s not a huge break between school and some teams will still be finishing up practice.”
These changes in game times are all part of an effort by Michigan school districts to significantly reduce the risk of players and fans coming into contact with mosquitoes.
The goal for schools has become to end the game before nighttime. Despite the 4:30 start time, it is still advised that those in attendance wear long sleeves and long pants.
Spectators are also advised to use insect repellent before entering the game.
Robertson also mentioned that the early start time gives the school an advantage in case of any weather delays. If the weather is an issue, the game will not go as late into the night. As of right now, the only two sports that are being affected by this are soccer and football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.