Despite changing the time last week to 4:30 p.m., the Grand Haven athletic department announced that their Homecoming game against Caledonia on Friday would move back to 7 p.m. as originally scheduled.
Amid threats of the EEE virus, teams across west Michigan had moved their game times forward to somewhere around 4:30 in order to limit nighttime exposure to mosquitoes.
The Buccaneers were on the road last week at East Kentwood and left town with a 31-28 victory in overtime.
