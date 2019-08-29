Grand Haven hosts cross country meet

On Wednesday, Grand Haven cross country hosted the Grand Haven Invite. The teams running in the event along with the Buccaneers were Spring Lake, Western Michigan Christian, Reeths-Puffer and Portage Northern.
Portage Northern finished first as a team on the boys side with a team score of 23 and had four runners finish in the top 10. They were followed by Grand Haven who scored 32 points and also had four runners finish top 10. Spring Lake was third with a score of 90 and Western Michigan Christian finished fourth with 112, neither Spring Lake or Western Michigan Christian had top ten runners. Reeths-Puffer did not receive a team score on the boys side because they did not have enough runners to qualify, however they did have two top ten finishers.
Grand Haven boys head coach John Tarr talked about how the race went for his team.
“We are young and inexperienced and today we showed a little of our inexperience. Portage Northern went out real fast, but not super fast and that’s how fast we should have gone out,” Tarr said. “The one thing I was happy about was, in the last mile we passed a lot of guys. My top seven passed a lot of Portage guys at the end.”
On the girls side the standings were Spring Lake, Grand Haven, Reeths-Puffer, Western Michigan Christian and Portage Northern. The scores were 25, 52, 80, 102 and 123 respectively. Spring Lake had half of the top ten finishers with five, Grand Haven had three and Western Michigan Christian and Reeths-Puffer had one each.
Grand Haven girls coach Scott Przystas felt that although his team showed progress, they are still looking to get better.
“A big improvement from last week. We ran on Friday and we raced today, it was good to see them get out and race. We took nine of the top nineteen places, which is good,” Przystas said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, we are still figuring out who we are and what we are capable of which is fun, exciting and makes me a little nervous as a coach. But they are a fun coachable group.”
Reeth-Puffer’s Klay Grant was the top runner on the boys side, running a time of 16:57.31. Portage Northern’s Matthew Schieber followed him clocking a 17:04.80. Grand Haven had the third place finisher with Cole Rowden at 17:11.84. Rounding out the top five were Drew Gonzalez and Ryan McCune, two runners from Portage Northern with times of 17:29.38 and 17:31.13. Ben Garreston was the fastest runner for Western Michigan Christian finishing 16th at 18:22.47. Spring Lake’s top performer was Ian Hill at 23rd, he ran an 18:45.39.
Abbi VanderKooi was the stand out athlete on the girls side. The Western Michigan Christian warrior led the pack with a time of 17:35.87, that time was over two minutes better than the second place runner. Spring Lake’s Anna Fedewa was the closest to VanderKooi at 19:54.71. Fedewa’s teammate Julia Bajt came in third with a time of 19:58.84, she was followed by Grand Haven’s Jenna Ray, 20:23.57, and another Laker rounded out the top five with Allie Baker ending with a mark of 20:27.24.
The Buccaneers race Sept. 7 at the West Ottawa Invite, the Lakers will be participating in the Jamboree at GRCC and WC, and Western Michigan Christian will also be Sept. 7 at the Hill and Bale Invite.
