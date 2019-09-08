GRAND HAVEN -- Despite a promising start to the day, Grand Haven’s varsity volleyball couldn’t continue their strong play on Saturday afternoon, losing to Forest Hills Northern in the semifinals of the weekend’s Grand Haven Invite.
Northern was solid throughout, having defeated Livonia Churchill in a quarterfinal to face a rested Bucs squad. Even though Grand Haven had been solid in their wins in pool play, they simply couldn’t match up with the intensity of the Huskies, falling to a surprise defeat, 25-15, 25-17.
“We gave away too many points,” Grand Haven head coach Aaron Smaka said. “I would say that’s one of the first times we’ve played a match this season where we’ve gone, ‘Man, we left some things out there.’”
While the Bucs came in rested after receiving a bye to the semifinal stage, it was Northern who started the match on the front foot by taking a 7-2 lead. Thanks to some solid defense and the ability to take advantage of any Grand Haven mishaps, the Huskies steadily built a 15-7 lead before a pair of Ashley Slater kills dragged the Bucs back within striking distance.
Slater was at her usual statistically-dominant self early in the day, leading the team in kills with 43, but had her struggles here and there in the semifinal. Those struggles seemed to trickle over to the rest of the team, who weren’t at their usual levels on the attacking side of the net as they struggled to serve and pass over the two sets.
“We just didn’t execute in that game the way we wanted to at all,” Smaka said. “They looked really good, we had to scramble even though we knew what was coming.”
Northern got strong performances from freshman Paige Johnson and senior Riley Homer on the attacking end as well as solid defense from senior libero Bella Hommes in both sets. Although the Bucs had their moments on the attacking end, Northern was ready for whatever Grand Haven threw at them, something Smaka noted was down to the team’s passing.
Northern finished off the set on a 5-2 run, Homer notching the final kill to put the finishing touches on a 25-15 opening set. Mackenzie Gross was one of the few Grand Haven standouts in the first half, picking up a couple kills towards the end of the set once the momentum was in Northern’s favor.
The Huskies used that first-set momentum to keep Grand Haven on their heels. Even though the Bucs got off to a 8-5 start, Northern continued to let Grand Haven beat themselves somewhat, as a handful of missed shots and missed opportunities opened the door for Northern to work back towards a 16-11 lead. Northern kept the pressure on, running out to a 20-13 lead following a service ace from Homer.
Grand Haven’s Sarah Knoll placed a kill for the Bucs to claw back to a 22-16 deficit, but it would have been an impressive comeback to reclaim their deficit. Four points later, it was Northern who came up with the impressive two-set victory, winning the second set 25-17 to take the match.
Northern went on to defeat Northville in the tournament final to win their first-ever Grand Haven Invitational. Earlier in the day, Smaka was happy with his team’s performance after winning matches against Cadillac, Kenowa Hills and Montague.
“Cadillac’s ranked sixth in Class B, so they’re a good team,” Smaka said. “The kids are definitely disappointed in the loss, but we’ll think about it and get better for it.”
Thursday’s quad match with Hamilton, Western Michigan Christian and Whitehall will be part of Grand Haven’s series of Bucs Pride nights to honor cancer survivors. Matches will start at 5 p.m. with the Bucs Pride festivities taking place before the 7 p.m. matches.
