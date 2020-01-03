In-state intrigue

Sunday’s basketball game between Michigan and Michigan State will mark the first meeting between the two teams this year. It also marks Juwan Howard’s first taste of the rivalry as a head coach. We enlisted our two sports reporters to explain why each team will win Sunday’s showdown in the Breslin Center.
D’Angelo Starks: Teske the difference for U-M
When it comes to Michigan taking on Michigan State in any sport things get intense, and the result is generally high-quality entertainment. With the yearly football game slowly losing steam in my eyes, the rivalry has only heated up in basketball. Sunday, the two teams matchup for the first time in 2020, and things are very different this year.
This is no longer an Izzo versus John Beilein battle. Izzo will coach for the first time against Juwan Howard, and we have no idea how Howard will fare in his first major rivalry game. The Wolverines have their hands full with this Spartan team, especially without Isaiah Livers in the lineup. Despite Livers’ absence, the Wolverines will make a statement in the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon.
Jon Teske has been huge for the Wolverines all season long, but in order to pick up the win Sunday Teske is going to have to be great for Michigan. Teske has not been overly successful against the Spartans in past years, only averaging about five points and five rebounds. Teske has improved significantly in each year of his collegiate career increasing his point average from 9.5 to 14.4 and his presence in the post – and occasionally from the perimeter – is a main factor in the Michigan offense.
The main matchup in this game is between the veteran point guards. Michigan State has the obvious edge with Cassius Winston at the helm, but Zavier Simpson is a quality defensive player who makes the right plays at the right time. The question becomes, can Simpson slow down Winston? Winston averages 15 points per game in his career against the Wolverines, but last year Winston was remarkable in Michigan State’s three wins over Michigan.
Winston scored 63 combined points in three games and dished out 26 assists. Simpson has to make life difficult for Winston for the Wolverines to have any chance to win the matchup.
Neither team is a stranger to big games so far this season. The Wolverines have taken on four top-ten opponents and hold a 2-2 record in those games. The Spartans have taken on two top-ten opponents and are currently 0-2.
The key to those big wins for the Wolverines was their success from behind the arc. In their game against North Carolina, Michigan shot 42.3 percent from three and against Gonzaga the Wolverines shot a gaudy 52.2 percent. If the Wolverines can find that same shooting in themselves on Sunday, they can pick up a big conference win over their biggest rival.
Kyle Turk: MSU may finally put it all together
This game has suddenly appeared out of nowhere, lost in the shuffle of football bowl games and holiday busyness. But after having to wait nearly all of last season for the two basketball games between Michigan and Michigan State, the state gets its highest-profile game on Sunday.
The Spartans have trended slightly upwards following their home loss to Duke back at the start of December, but there are still questions here and there as to whether they can look like the elite team they were projected to be at the start of the season.
MSU hasn’t shot the ball well from outside all year, sitting at 34% heading into Thursday’s game against Illinois. Last year’s group, with Matt McQuaid and Kenny Goins’ ability to step out and hit 3-pointers, made 37.8% – good for No. 33 in the nation.
There hasn’t been a major drop in efficiency thanks to good rebounding numbers against non-conference opponents, but Michigan is among the best defenses the Spartans have seen to date.
So why will Michigan State continue their three-game winning streak against the Wolverines on Sunday?
There are two determining factors for me.
First, we haven’t seen Michigan State put together a complete performance against a top-level team – yet. Their best win is a narrow road victory against Seton Hall, a top-40 team but not one that has serious bona fides for a deep NCAA tournament run.
There have been circumstances outside of basketball that have left Cassius Winston playing below his usual level, as the death of his brother has weighed on him and the rest of MSU’s program.
Tom Izzo used to be obsessed with beating the Wolverines, especially during and immediately after the Fab Five games. Now, the longtime head coach understands that Sunday is just the fourth game of the conference schedule, and while you can’t win the Big Ten in January, you sure can put yourself behind the proverbial 8-ball.
Ohio State leads a group of about three or four other teams that have a real chance at winning the conference title.
Contrast that with Juwan Howard’s approach. This is his first taste of the rivalry as a head coach, and while to all appearances he does seem to be calculating and level-headed, there’s no telling how he’ll approach Sunday’s atmosphere.
Howard is still learning as a head coach, as evidenced by Michigan’s road struggles in two difficult environments. No one can fault the former Wolverine star for losing games at Louisville or Illinois, but those games may be telling as it relates to their chances in East Lansing.
The Isaiah Livers injury also stacks the odds against Michigan. Last year’s games were going well for Michigan before the Spartan defense forced the Wolverines into one-on-one offense. Without Livers’ outside shooting, MSU will feel confident in their ability to contain Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson, even as the senior point guard continues to improve.
Now that we’re finally hitting the real portions of the Big Ten conference schedule, it’s time to see what each team is made of.
