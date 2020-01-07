'It feels awesome'

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A pair of Grand Haven athletes made history on Tuesday when signing their national letters of intent. Gavin Jonker and Max Hartley became the first players from the Grand Haven boys volleyball program to sign to play in college. Jonker is becoming a member of the Aquinas College volleyball team and Hartley will be joining the Lawrence Tech team.
“The program is key and their academics is one of the things that stands out to me,” Jonker said about choosing Aquinas. “Their engineering program and location isn’t too far from my house which is really nice. It felt like home when I visited there.”
“I just felt the atmosphere was more like me than any other college I visited. There’s a lot of great people and a great coach, so that’s why I picked it,” Hartley said of choosing Lawrence Tech.
The boys volleyball program is a new one at Grand Haven. They have played only two seasons and in their inaugural season began with only four teams in their conference. They now expect to have between 20 and 30 teams in their conference this spring season.
“It’s fun to be the first ones that are a part of it and see it grow. These guys have been doing it since the beginning so it’s cool to see that within two years we have a couple guys that are playing at the next level,” coach Aaron Smaka said.
College volleyball hadn’t been something that Hartley or Jonker had thought was possible until they began playing in the program. With the rapid growth of boys volleyball programs in the area, it provided them with an opportunity they didn’t realize they had.
“Not really until the end of last season because I had a college coach come up to me and question me about it. Right then and there I realized that I could actually go on to college and play,” Hartley said about when he knew he could play in college.
“When boys high school volleyball started I thought that was a key turning point for my future,” Jonker said. I thought that it would open up many opportunities for me. I’ve been watching college volleyball for a long time and my sister played volleyball growing up so growing up around volleyball made me love it and want to play in college.”
Both players feel that this signing could change a lot for younger kids who never knew volleyball was a sport that could go beyond high school.
“It feels awesome. I feel like a lot of little kids will see me signing for college and think that this is an opportunity that they could have,” Jonker said.
“It’s one of a kind. It’s amazing to feel like you’re starting this new wave to go on and play,” Hartley said.
Girls assistant coach Jim Vantol coached the boys teams in each of the past two years, and feels that both schools are getting players who have plenty of untapped potential.
“They are getting quality individuals,” Vantol said. “Gavin is a great athlete, growing up playing soccer his whole life. One of the best soccer players at Grand Haven. He’s learned how to train his whole life and volleyball came pretty easy to him because of his athletic ability. He also fell in love with a sport and put a ton of time into it. They are going to get a lot of player out of him, he’s not even close to touching his capabilities.
“Max, this is in his third year of playing volleyball. Believe it or not he is one of the better golfers on Grand Haven’s golf team. He’s actually manipulated golf and volleyball the last couple years. Max is a great individual. He is going to be super good, once again he hasn’t reached his potential. His growth in the sport is fast, but there is still a high ceiling for him.”
Jonker and Hartley will cap off their high school volleyball careers with a final season beginning in the spring.
Contact D’Angelo Starks by email at dstarks@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @DAngelo_Starks.
