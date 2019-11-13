NORTON SHORES — Denny McLain sat in a corner of a VFW hall and scanned the crowd. He was charging $25 per autograph at last Saturday’s West Michigan Sports Cards and Collectibles Show, one of five athletes available for signing.
Not 20 feet away, a Sports Illustrated cover from February of 1970 with the headline ‘Baseball’s Big Scandal’ sat on a table with a cover featuring a younger McLain, referencing the former Detroit Tiger’s ties to a gambling ring. That cover could be had for $12.
Such is life for today’s baseball-card collectors and sellers, who are quick to mention that the hobby is back on the rise after a decade-plus of hibernation.
“Our goal is to move this show to the [Lakes] mall,” Whitehall’s Rusty Morningstar said. “When we were kids, that’s where these shows were.”
Morningstar and fellow Whitehall resident Bill Welch organized the event and are no strangers to card collecting. They host a larger, yearly show in the spring at the same VFW hall on Grand Haven Road, and the Whitehall residents have spent a handful of Saturdays a year at shows across the state.
The first thing that caught the eye upon walking into the show was the sheer number of kids walking around. Card collecting in general has seen a dip among younger generations, probably down more to the number of entertainment options than anything else.
However, with vendors lining three walls of the hall’s multi-purpose room, there was a definite family element on show.
“This is a hobby where if you don’t have your family involved, you’re going to run into some problems,” Morningstar said. He had his three kids with him throughout the day. “If your spouse doesn’t see where you’re spending money, or they don’t get it, there can be animosity.
“A lot of guys have their family involved because it’s not just about the collecting,” he added. “It’s going to the games, my boys and I, we go to Whitecaps games, Tiger games and make it a family thing. My wife doesn’t collect cards but she understands it more because it’s tied into a sport.”
There were more than just cards available at Saturday’s show. Programs and old magazine covers featured throughout the room, while cards from baseball, basketball and football were the main draw, some individuals going for 25 cents each or 5-for-$1.
A game-used Nolan Arenado bat rested on a table – complete with a certificate of authenticity. Cards had varying values – a rookie Kawhi Leonard card was selling for $10, but there were multiple versions of last year’s ‘it card’, Shohei Ohtani. Different versions ranged between $10-15, with a handful of $20 Ohtanis as well.
The one man who probably knew values best was Mike Bodner. He has a ‘side hustle’ – his words – within the hobby. Card value is often tied to the quality of the card itself; having a card’s corners wrinkled or printed off-center can lead to a decrease in value. In 1998, Professional Sports Authenticator was created and quickly became one of the largest third-party grading companies in the world.
Bodner sends cards to PSA to be graded, and will often take submissions from other people to cut down on shipping costs.
“They’ll put a number grade on it,” Bodner said. Bodner, of Jackson, used word of mouth to get friends into submitting cards to PSA and has turned it into a business within a business. “Some of these [other vendors] I run into at shows, but we do a lot of this online.”
Bodner was one of a handful of vendors at Saturday’s show. Some vendors occupied more space than others, as Bodner used a pair of tables near the back of the room. The largest display came along a wall, as four tables were used to put together a collection of cards and memorabilia.
One of Morningstar and Welch’s first priorities in creating the show was finding vendors in the first place. McLain, 1984 Tiger pitcher Dave Rozema and Michigan State basketball star Jay Vincent were among the high-profile signers, with Vincent also on-hand to inscribe copies of a recent book. Morningstar explained how the economics of a card show work.
“The signers cost most of the money,” Morningstar said. “We don’t do this to make money. We try to break even and save some for the next show. This is our first time doing a fall show, but it depends on who you have as signers. This was an eclectic group, we had different sports. There are collectors that try to get full team sets. If a player hasn’t signed in the area in a while, you can get a big pull.”
There was a steady stream of people through the last hour of the event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All in all, the two considered the day a success.
“I’ve been to shows where there aren’t any signers,” Morningstar said. “What will end up happening is the vendors will just start buying from each other. Some shows won’t supply food or have multiple signers.” Morningstar owns the Bone Ends restaurant in Whitehall, and catered food for the event. “Things seemed to go pretty well today.”
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.