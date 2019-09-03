GRAND HAVEN – Tuesday’s match between Grand Haven and Caledonia pitted last year’s O-K Red co-champions against each other. If one game is anything to go by, it seems as though the Bucs and Scots will do the same thing again this fall.
Senior forward Jaden King canceled out a Caledonia goal at the start of the second half to share the spoils in a match that had plenty of quality on both sides of the ball. In the game’s final 10 minutes, it had the feeling of a game that either team could have taken.
“I feel like that was a great game. Both teams did a really good job tonight, our guys came out just like theirs did,” Grand Haven head coach Nick Tejchma said. Once we get it on the ground and possess, we play our game with communication and have the discipline and we talk, the boys do well.”
A long ball towards Caledonia senior forward Evan Johnson opened the scoring just four minutes into the second half, as Johnson had plenty of space to cut inside and place his right-footed shot past Jack Kaburski and into the Grand Haven net for the opening goal.
Both teams had stretches of dominance in the second half, as Johnson and Johnny Cardoza were the standout performers for the Scots. While Caledonia controlled most of the play early on, Grand Haven eventually started to win their fair share of 50-50 balls in midfield and worked their way back into the game
King’s equalizer for Grand Haven midway through the half came after being held mainly in check for the preceding 60 minutes. King and Joey Fischer were the architects of a dangerous chance down the right side shortly before the goal, and Fischer’s pass suddenly found King in plenty of space at the top of the penalty area. The senior’s shot went through the legs of Caledonia goalkeeper Arie Jackman to tie the score at 1-1.
Caledonia nearly broke the deadlock shortly thereafter, but junior Ethan Jhamb was able to get in front of a shot from Johnson after Kurburski was pulled out of position.
Kurburski made the biggest save of the game with a minute left, saving low in a one-on-one with Caledonia’s Kidd Avery to preserve the tie.
The Scots were on the front foot early to take advantage of any hesitation from the Bucs, as Olee Olsen forced Grand Haven goalkeeper Gavin Yonker into a smart save down to his right eight minutes in.
“They all work well together. We just came back from team camp and the boys did a great job back there, really brought that chemistry even tighter,” Tejchma said.
The first half was played mostly in Grand Haven’s end, with Caledonia pressuring the Bucs into mistakes and looking threatening on the ball despite not creating too many clear shots at goal.
Midway through the half, Caledonia had yet another half-chance at goal, Paul Vogeler heading over from close range after a free kick flew in front of goal. The junior defender may have been too close to the net to keep his header down given the speed of the free kick.
Caledonia will regret not making more of their earlier chances, with Johny Zamudio shooting wide of the Grand Haven net while in space and a couple of occasions where the Bucs were dispossessed inside their own half. To their credit, the starting center-back pairing of sophomore Nathan Boehnke and Jhamb were alert to prevent any clear-cut chances for the Scots.
Jonker was again influential at the heart of midfield for the Bucs, doing his best to intercept passes and play passes of his own for Fischer, who started the game up front for Grand Haven.
The Bucs weren’t too far away from scoring with 15:30 remaining in the half, as Fischer collected a misplaced pass and found Charlie VanSingle on the left wing, but the junior’s shot was too close for Jackman to save.
The Bucs started to work their way back into the game. Emmarean Banks headed wide from a corner with five minutes left, and more of the play drifted towards Caledonia’s end. From there, the half ended scoreless and it wasn’t until Johnson’s intervention that the game kicked into life.
Junior varsity: The Bucs fell 1-0 earlier in the evening to Caledonia’s JV team after a second-half Scots goal. Caledonia goalkeeper Grant Englesmen made an excellent save one-on-one with Grand Haven’s Logan Petrus with a minute and a half remaining to preserve the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.