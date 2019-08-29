Lakers come up short in season opener

Spring Lake’s second half comeback came up short at Orchard View on Thursday night as the Lakers fell to the Cardinals, 22-17.
Spring Lake kicked the ball off to start the season, and the defense started the game by forcing a turnover on downs, giving their offense great field position. The Lakers drew first blood, scoring on the following drive when Matthew Bierman split the uprights on a-28 yard field goal.
Orchard view took the lead with a quarterback sneak, capping off an 80-yard drive, which consisted of 11 consecutive running plays. Following a two-point conversion, the Cardinals led 8-3. e end of the first quarter, the score held at 8-3. The Lakers possessed the ball starting quarter two.
The Lakers’ RJ Lisman fumbled the ball on the second play of the second quarter, putting Orchard View in great field position, getting the ball on the Spring Lake 40-yard line. The Cardinals took advantage of the Lisman fumble and expanded on their lead with a touchdown and a two-point conversion for a16-3 lead with 8:47 remaining in the half.
Spring Lake’s defense came up big later in the half, stuffing Orchard View on a fourth-and-6 play. The Lakers’ offense had a chance to put points on the board, but on a key fourth-and-8 play with under two minutes to go in the half, missed an open receiver.
The Lakers opened the second half with momentum after a big return and a pass interference call, only to have the drive stall out. After a bad snap on a punt attempt, Orchard View had good field position to start another drive. However, the Spring Lake defense stepped up and forced another turnover on downs.
Backup quarterback Zach Mitchell came in and sparked the offense, using his legs to pick up multiple first downs. Mitchell drove the Lakers inside the Orchard View 15 for the first time in the game, and on the first play of the fourth quarter, Zach Keyser snuck the ball into the end zone. Bierman’s extra point made the score 16-10 Orchard View.
The Lakers needed a stop for a chance to win the game. Instead, Orchard View ground out a 17-play, 80-yard drive, capped by Owen Swanson’s quarterback sneak to put the Cardinals up 22-10.
Mitchell led the Lakers back down the field and scored a touchdown with six seconds remaining, but the ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful.
Spring Lake will look to bounce back next Friday, Sept. 7, when they take on rival Fruitport.
MCC 21, Algonac 0
MUSKEGON — Carson St. Armour scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, propelling Muskegon Catholic Central to a 21-0 victory over Algonac on Thursday night.
Already leading 7-0, St. Armour doubled the Crusaders’ lead with a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown. Also the team’s kicker, he split the uprights for a 14-0 advantage.
Four minutes later, St. Armour broke free on a 50-yard scoring run. His point-after kick made it 21-0.
Solomon Waller accounted for the first Crusaders’ score on a 12-yard run late in the second quarter.
MCC finished with 210 yards on the ground, led by St. Armour’s 67 yards on six carries.
The Crusaders’ defense held Algonac to just 51 total yards – all of them coming on the ground. MCC picked off three passes on the night.
The season continues for the Crusaders next Friday, Sept. 7, when they travel to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep.
