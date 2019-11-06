Spring Lake
The Lakers volleyball team played their last match of the season Monday, losing to Whitehall in a five set district quarter final battle.
Spring Lake came out strong in set number one winning a close one 25-23. They went on to drop the next two, 25-19 and 25-21. The Lakers won another close set in the fourth winning 25-23. Whitehall took the fifth set and moved on to the semifinals with a score of 15-9.
Abbi Perkins had a big night for Spring Lake around the net with 18 kills. Alicia Mumby and Madalyn Lisman finished with 10 and 8. Kendra Kieft was big defensively with her 21 digs. Julie Zonca followed closely behind Kieft with 16. Perkins also added eight blocks to her big night. Taylor Estep led the Lakers behind the service line with three aces and Taylor Britton and Zonca each finished with two.
Western Michigan Christian
Several WMC athletes earned all conference or all state accolades this season. Charlie Alfree, Jameson Goorman and Brandon Fles were each named first team all state soccer players. Isaac VanHoeven was named a third team all state player and Brevin Byrne received an honorable mention. Along with the players, WMC soccer coach David Hulings was named coach of the year.
VanHoeven, Alfree, Byrne, Goorman and Fles all earned Lakes 8 all conference honors to go along with their all state accolades.
For the warrior volleyball team Claudia Kingma, Chloe Mitchell, Alisha Leffring and Kyla Wiersema were each named to the Lakes 8 all conference team.
Ava Rotman and Abbi VanderKooi represented the WMC girls cross country as all conference runners. Ben Garretson and Ben Waldo were the all conference runners from the boys team.
Solomon Waller was the lone warrior football player to earn all conference honors.
