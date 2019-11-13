This week marks the beginning of the winter sports season. We will head to Fruitport and Western Michigan Christian later this week to cover the first week of girls basketball practices.
SPRING LAKE TWP. — A good mix.
That’s how Spring Lake girls basketball coach Rich Hyde described his team heading into the upcoming season.
Hyde is back in as the girls basketball coach after coaching the team from 2011-2015. Athletic director Cavin Mohrhardt took up the helm in Hyde’s absence and coached the team until last season.
The Lakers are coming off a season that saw them go 11-10 and fall short of a big upset in the district semifinal against Muskegon Oakridge. Spring Lake did lose two key contributors to their team with the graduation of Jenna Core and Madeline Zenas, but the team brings back a group of seniors with varsity experience and adds an influx of new players to that core.
Here are three questions facing the Lakers' girls basketball heading into the season:
Who will your impact players be?
Hyde: “We’ve got three returning players who played significant minutes for us last year. Phoebe Saunders is our starting point guard, Jennifer Judge was a sophomore starter on varsity last year and then we have Abbi Perkins—who was kind of our sixth person last year—will be our starting center. Three of our top six girls who did a lot of the scoring last year are returning.”
What skills or values are you instilling in your team during this first week of practice?
Hyde: “I asked our team: what are we good at, what are we not good at and what are we going to have to overcome? Their answers were the same answers I had. We are a lot of role players, we don’t have one major player. We have to come together, have good team chemistry and outwork people. We are going to be aggressive, we are going to play together and we are going to play and out-work people. They are willing to work.”
What is the biggest question facing your team this season?
Hyde: “We are not inexperienced but we don’t have experience together. We are really chopped up right now. My biggest thing is finding out who our go-to person is in certain situations. We’ve got some people who can shoot and we have some people who can play inside. We don’t have that let’s run this, let’s run that person. I’m trying to figure out what system is going to work best for these girls and put them in the best opportunity to succeed. We are going to be a work in progress this year. I think you’ll see us grow throughout the year.”
The Lakers open up the regular season on Dec. 3 at home against Caledonia. Their following two games are at home against Fremont and Montague before they go on the road to take on local rivals Fruitport and Grand Haven.
