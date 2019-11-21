Lakers headed back to basics

SPRING LAKE TWP. — Among Bill Core's least favorite days of the year are Spring Lake's tryout cut days.
"You know all the kids growing up, and there's some really tough decisions to make in the next couple days," Core said during the first week of tryouts and practice. "Our program's in a good place, we cut 41 and kept 40 in middle school, we have a lot of kids coming out and it's a good problem to have. This is a tough week, there's a lot of good kids and a lot of competition."
Core and his staff are hoping that competition leads to a competitive team in 2019-20. The Lakers' 6-16 record last year was just their first losing season of the decade, one that featured a Class B regional semifinal appearance in 2018.
"We had some tough losses," Core said. "We had great leadership, but just some tough breaks at the end of games. We didn't really have a go-to guy that could be the closer. One of our goals this year is to do a better job down the stretch of winning those close games. To lose those games by such close margins are tough."
Here are three questions facing the Lakers heading into preseason practice:
Who will your impact players be?
Core: "We've got big expectations for Lucas Lipsky. He's just committed to Indiana Tech, that's a good conference. We had Austin Johnson, our all-time leading scorer go there and played at Madonna. They're in the same conference as Cornerstone and Aquinas, it's a scholarship school. He's 6-foot-7, one of our best 3-point shooters. He's one of our best shooters and he's a dunker. He's young for his age, I wish I had him for two more years. He's younger than some of our juniors. He's going to have to be our go-to guy. He'll have to have some big nights.
"Cayden Ball is a three-year varsity player, tore his ACL in the districts last year. He had the surgery in April, and he's been cleared in 7 months. A lot of times they say 9 months, but we're going to try and he's cleared. I think he might have done it earlier in the year and at districts, it just flared up and he couldn't play anymore. We're happy to have him healthy, since we didn't know what we'd have with him until Christmas.
"Grant Kieft will be one of our main minutes guys, he played tennis in the fall and he was talking about how he said it would improve his footwork. He's one of our better shooters and is a good leader. Sam Sheridan played football in the fall, he does the fundamentals really well, he's a really solid player."
What are you focusing on at the start of the season?
Core: "We need to go back to the basics. Last year, when we were struggling, we started to do some Saturday morning clinics which we hadn't done in a few years. We got all the grades together, program-wide, all the post players came for an hour and then the guards for an hour. Once the season starts, you don't get to do a lot of individual stuff or drill work.
"When I had my captains' dinner last week, they said that it worked really well for them. We need to really focus on the fundamentals and basics and start from there."
What's the biggest question facing your team?
Core: "Trying to figure out who our other contributors will be. Some of the new guys will need to step up and make their way into the rotation. Usually you're working with an 8-man rotation, but we've got 4 or 5 returners who will be in there. We're focusing on who the new guys are that will make the leap and prove themselves.
"It's been very competitive in tryouts. All the coaches, we're on pins and needles because it's just so difficult this time of year. It'll be interesting to see once we pick the team to see who will separate themselves and who will stay there. We're so equal that you can't look too far behind you. Someone might be coming to take your spot."
Spring Lake opens its season on Dec. 10 with a game at Whitehall, one of six road contests to start the year. They travel to Fruitport on Dec. 13 and travel to Grand Haven on Dec. 20. Their home opener comes on Jan. 14 against Coopersville.
