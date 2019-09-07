SPRING LAKE – The Battle of the Bayou went down to the wire between Spring Lake and Fruitport, with Spring Lake coming up with a huge stop in overtime to clinch a 21-20 victory.
Fruitport won the overtime coin toss and deferred to the Lakers, putting the pressure on the Spring Lake offense first. Spring Lake responded with a 1-yard touchdown by Christian Folkert.
The Trojans got a chance to retaliate and found themselves at the 11-yard line on fourth down with the game on the line. Ethen Flores drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone to keep their hopes alive, and the Lakers also drew the game’s fourth unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play.
Moments later, on fourth-and-goal from the 5, Flores caught a slant from Tyler Zimmerman for a touchdown. The Trojans decided to go for the two-point conversion and the win, but their reverse attempt came up just short as the Laker defense came up with the game-winning stop.
Spring Lake head coach Dan Start talked about how his team approached the final moments, giving up a touchdown and facing a two-point conversion with the game on the line.
“Play the next play," Start said. "There’s nothing we can do about it, we just have to play the next play and that’s just the way that it is. As much as we want to hang our heads and be deflated because they scored a touchdown, we’ve got to step right back up and answer the bell and the kids did that."
“We knew we were going for two; we haven’t kicked a PAT all year," said Fruitport coach Nate Smith. "We had a play designed and ready to go, we just didn’t execute."
Spring Lake struck first in the game, but not without a little help from Fruitport. The Trojans' Zech Richardson was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave Spring Lake a first down plus the 15 penalty yards. The Lakers capitalized on the mental mistakes of their opponents with a touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Keyser to tight end Alex Fleshsig. The Lakers led 7-0 after the game’s opening possession.,,
On the ensuing drive, the third unsportsmanlike penalty of the game was called, this time benefiting the Trojans. Fruitport used the free yardage to its advantage with a Crue Cooper 3-yard rushing touchdown. The Trojans went for two and didn’t convert, and Spring Lake led 7-6 lead after the first quarter.
After a failed punt attempt gave the Lakers great field position, Spring Lake failed to take advantage. A penalty lead to a third-and-20 for the Lakers, and Keyser fumbled on the play, turning the ball over to Fruitport. The Trojans drove down the field and scored on a Zimmerman touchdown pass to Flores with 14 seconds remaining in the half. The Trojans’ Aiden Vela converted the two-point try, and Fruitport went into halftime with a 14-7 lead.
After one half, Cooper and Flores led the Trojans offense with 56 and 38 rushing yards, respectively. On defense, David Ross led the team with six tackles and Karl Glydewell was right behind him with five. For the Lakers, Steve ready added 42 yards to their rushing attack. Dayton Holmes, Ty French and Ready anchored the defense with four tackles each.
The defenses held strong in the third quarter as neither team managed to put points on the board. Fruitport went into the fourth quarter with possession of the ball still holding a 14-7 lead.
The Trojans thought they had extended their lead after beginning the fourth quarter with a catch-and-run touchdown by Flores; however, the play was called back for a holding penalty. Spring Lake got the ball back and Keyser took his offense down to the 1-yard line on a quarterback draw. Folkert capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Lakers make the PAT and tie the game at 14 with 6:55 to play.
With five minutes remaining in the game, Fruitport took a huge risk and went for a fourth-down conversion with the ball on their own 30-yard line. Zimmerman handed the ball off to Flores, who gained three yards and a first down. The Trojans' drive stalled out moments later, and a punt that covered just 5 yards gave the Lakers the ball on their own 43.
Fruitport's Rico Jones stopped the Spring Lake drive with a sack on third down and the Lakers let the clock run down to 15 seconds left. The Lakers' punt rolled all the way down to the 2-yard line, making the final plays of the quarter crucial for the Trojans. The Trojans escaped the danger and sent the game to overtime.
Start talked about how his team was able to remain fresh in a long, physical game.
“We felt good about what we were doing offensively and we felt comfortable defensively," Start said. "Flores just makes you nervous anytime he’s on the field, he’s a heck of a player. We just told our kids they were fresh, they work their tails off, they condition like crazy and we just felt like we just weren’t tired."
The Lakers are on the road taking on Sparta next week, while Fruitport is at home taking on Jenison. Both teams are now 1-1.
