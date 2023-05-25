A team of local archers that took NORA classes were third in statewide middle school competition over last weekend. Team members include: Aiden and Chase Bennink, Byron and Kasen Nevins, Dayton Russo, Carsen Sands, Corinne Majka and Alison Manion. Team coaches are Chris VanHekken and Jackie Rowland of NORA.
Local middle schoolers taking North Ottawa Recreation Authority classes at the North Ottawa Rod and Gun Club over the spring were invited to compete at the state's high school championships in Farmington Hills last weekend.
They held weekly practices for the last five weeks, and competed for the first time at the event last Saturday.
