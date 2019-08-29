Local cross country preview

Grand Haven
Boys
Head Coach: John Tarr
Last Year: Regional champions; 6-1 O-K Red
Key Returners: The team will be led by their group of captains this season. Rowen Henderson, Ben Knoth, Ben Pease, and Cole Rowden. Rowden is a two-time All-Region and All-Conference runner and Pease is coming into his sophomore year after running in the team state finals last year.
Top Newcomers: There is a pair of freshman runners, Logan Vining and Nolan Clark joining the team this season who are expected to crack the varsity lineup. Carter Larned is a senior who has previously played soccer in the fall but is making the switch to cross country this year.
Conference Outlook: Hudsonville won the O-K Red in 2018 and having only lost a handful of runners and are expected to remain at the top. Rockford and Caledonia also figure to be key contenders for the top spot while Grand Haven is expecting to be middle of the pack and make their run towards the end of the year.
Quote from coach Tarr: “We have a lot of work to do this season to make it to our 10th state meet in 10 years. We have very tough regional on Oct 27th at Benzie High School – we have to travel three hours then run against Rockford, the Forest schools and Cedar Springs, all of whom will be very good. We can do it again, but it’s going to take some talent, hard work, a positive mental attitude and a little luck.”
Girls
Head Coach: Scott Przystas
Last Year: Fourth in the O-K Red; fourth in the region
Key Returners: Seniors Jenna Ray and Eden Traub are the senior leadership on this team. Ray has been a varsity runner for four years and qualified for states twice and Traub is a two time year varsity. Halle Bovee and Alex Amores both are sophomores who will be key runners for the Buccaneers this season as well.
Top Newcomers: Freshman Ava Buitenhuis will be the top newcomer expected to make an impact in the lineup.
Conference Outlook: West Ottawa is the team that looks to be the strongest this season. They finished with a top-20 team last year and added two strong freshman runners to the mix.
Quote from coach Przystas: “We will need to have our underclassmen make some gains this season if we want to be competitive in both the conference and region. They are capable of doing that with the training they put in this summer. I'm really excited to see how this group competes.”
SPRING LAKE
Boys
Head Coach: Todd Mitchell
Last Year: First in O-K Blue, first in Region 11, third at Div. 2 state championship
Key Returners: Junior Callen Carrier and sophomore Ian Hill will be the two top runners for the Lakers this season.
Top Newcomers: Austin Barding is a freshman expected to fill the void of the team losing four of their top seven runners from a year ago.
Conference Outlook: Sparta is viewed as the best in the O-K Blue with Allendale not far behind them.
Quote from coach Mitchell: “Our theme for the year is resurgence and our biggest goal is to keep our state qualifying streak alive.”
Girls
Head Coach: Aaron Andres
Last Year: O-K Blue champions; fifth at Regionals
Key Returners: Julia Bajt, Anna Fedewa, Maggie Cooper, Eva Tilton are seniors who all are hoping to build on their strong seasons from last year. Bajt was the one individual runner who made states last season, Fedewa had the third-fastest time on the team last year, Cooper is the team's number four runner from a year ago and Tilton is looking bounce back after an injury. Allie Baker was the number five runner as a sophomore and is also looking for an injury-free season.
Top Newcomers: Sophomores Eryn Bouwhuis and Kayla Purvis and freshman Lily Parker all look to join a strong, experienced team.
Conference Outlook: The conference, like the boys, will be run by Sparta and Allendale this season.
Quote from coach: “I am really excited to see this senior group as they have been a strong underclass group in their time at SLXC. We also have a really solid group of new runners who are going to challenge our top 5.”
FRUITPORT
Boys
Head Coach: Randall Johnson
Last Year: Fourth in O-K Black
Key Returners: Faith Clark is a senior and a captain who won a conference championship last season. Abby Sykes, Nadia Fuller, Kriten Lord and Katie Wildey are other returners who will factor into the team's plans this year.
Top Newcomers: Kaitlyn Yonker and Brook Sweet
Conference Outlook: Jenison is the team to beat in the O-K Black.
Quote from coach Johnson: “Our team goal this year is to improve our times and work together as a team.”
Girls
Head Coach: Randall Johnson
Last Year: Third in O-K Black, second in city
Key Returners: The top five returning runners are Jon Wildey, Jordan Seeyle, Zack Pray and Karson Fitzgerald. Wildey and Weaver were both all-state in the 3200 relay in track.
Top Newcomers: Dakotah Mitchell and John McMullin are the top newcomers, with Mitchell also being apart of the all-state 3200 relay team.
Conference Outlook: Jenison should also be a top team on the girls' side as well.
Quote from coach Johnson: “Our team goal is to get back the city meet title, but Mona Shores and Reeths-Puffer will be tough to beat. Our top runner wants to qualify for the state meet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.