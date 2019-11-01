SPRING LAKE — Since 1975, Spring Lake township supervisor John Nash has built quite an impressive athletic resume. In that time Nash has run 18 marathons and in 1997 at the age of 53 Nash began his Ironman career. On Oct. 13, Nash added to his resume at a half-Ironman race in Wilmington, N.C. by qualifying for the world championships in New Zealand at the age of 76.
An Ironman is a triathlon race that is 140.6 miles long in total distance and is split into a 2.4 mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.22-mile run. October’s race was half that distance, at 70.3 miles long. Since 1997, Nash has competed in three full Ironman races and three halfs. Nash’s desire to push himself started early on in his life.
When Nash was four years old, he and his sister were both afflicted with polio. Both siblings overcame the virus after a short amount of time and John used it as motivation for the rest of his life.
“Fortunately, after a number of months I was able to swim and able to run again,” Nash said. “If you are a little kid and you’re told you can’t do those things and then you can again, I never stopped after that. Kind of like the Forrest Gump story.”
Although Nash has not run across America with legions of people following him, he has traveled the country and the world competing in races and built up quite a list of memories.
“There has been a lot of great experiences. Marathon-wise, the two that stand out in my mind is New York. New York is really amazing,” Nash said. “The other one is my whole family ran the Marine Corps in Washington D.C. and that’s a really nice one.”
“Ironman-wise I would say my first one in New York. That was the first Ironman held in the United States. In fact, it was a buddy of mine who said ‘You’ve done a lot of these and you’ve done a half and we are going to have a full in the United States. Do you want to go with me?’ He was 25 and I was 55 and I said, ‘You’re damn right I want to go with you.’”
The Ironman race results are based on age groups. Nash qualified for the world championships in the 75-79 age group, but back in 2013 at the half-Ironman race in San Diego, CA Nash received a little extra incentive to complete the race.
“When I did the one in San Diego with two of our sons the guy told me, ‘You know, nobody over 70 has completed this thing in 10 years. Are you sure you want to enter?’ I said, ‘Now I’m really sure I want to.’”
Preparation is the most important factor when entering Ironman races and marathons. Nash is always running and maintaining his physical fitness but when it comes to racing he hones in on his training six to nine months before the race.
“You have to start with a base. Then you have to be very efficient in all three. Not necessarily being able to do the distances but get so your riding form, your running form and your swimming form is pretty good,” Nash said of his preparation.
“The next thing is making sure you can do the distance. Then you start putting them together. The final thing to me, is you have to start putting in some very long days. You can’t get so you can do each part and then all of a sudden be able to do them all together. It took me eight hours and you can’t train for four hours and be ready for eight.”
Nash’s time in the Wilmington race was 8 hours, 15 minutes and 35 seconds. He has put a goal in place and has already started training to reach it for New Zealand. Nash wants to finish 45 minutes faster than he did in Wilmington.
“One of the things I have already started doing is that I've started to lift weights. I’m starting to work on a lot more flexibility,” Nash said. “Everything takes strength, the swimming, riding, and the running.”
The plan that Nash and his wife had agreed upon was that North Carolina would be his last Ironman race and it would serve as a swan song. After finding out that he had qualified both of them knew that New Zealand was an opportunity he could not pass up. Nov. 28, 2020 in Taupo, New Zealand. That is now the marker for when Nash will likely end his Ironman career.
“I can’t ever imagine not being in pretty good shape. I don’t play golf and I like to work out, in fact one of my goals for the world championships is to be in better shape than I was at 65,” Nash said. “The thing is, if you don’t have somewhere you’re going, you’re not ever going to get there.”
