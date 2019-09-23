MADISON, Wis. —Michigan’s offense had an opportunity to prove itself Saturday, to prove that the complete overhaul in the offseason was worth it.
It could’ve taken that first step on its first possession of the game.
After a 68-yard catch-and-run from Ronnie Bell, the Wolverines had the ball at Wisconsin’s 7-yard line with three plays to find the end zone.
It was a chance to tie the game. To end a two-game streak of fumbling away the opening possession. To flip momentum after the Badgers had marched down the field with ease on their opening possession.
Michigan watched it slip away on second-and-goal when the ball was jarred loose from Ben Mason’s hands.
First down, Wisconsin. It might as well have been the end of the game.
“Happened to be a big turnover when we first got there down into the red zone – that kind of killed us,” tight end Nick Eubanks. “And after that, they just kept the momentum.”
In a 35-14 beatdown Saturday afternoon, the Wolverines’ offense looked nothing like the explosive, high-scoring unit many anticipated it to be this offseason. Right now, there’s an alarming lack of cohesion on offense, compounded by a lack of execution.
Michigan couldn’t pass the ball. It barely even tried to run the ball, finishing with 40 yards on 19 carries.
And the mistakes that showed up through the first two games of the season continued to plague the Wolverines.
Michigan’s offense was supposed to be built for games such as Saturday’s, when the team needed a quick touchdown to keep up with the opponent’s high-scoring offense.
Instead, it was as if the Wolverines played right into Wisconsin’s hands. The offense converted 0-of-10 third downs, couldn’t stay on the field and put the defense in an ever-deepening hole against the Badgers’ powerful run game.
Wisconsin -- which plays a similar brand of football as Harbaugh’s previous Michigan teams -- made everything look easy on offense. That was in stark contrast to the Wolverines, who made nearly everything look hard. Even the long completion to Bell came on a broken play, where Shea Patterson left the pocket and rolled to his right.
After the game, Eubanks acknowledged that the new offense hasn’t been “easy to get accustomed to right away” and isn’t where it wants to be.
If Saturday’s game was any indication, the Wolverines have a long way to go before they get there.
“I believe our offense isn’t as consistent as it needs to be,” he said, “but through the next few practices, we’ll find our identity, we’ll find our rhythm.”
