Mona Shores wins Div. 2 state championship

One year ago, the Mona Shores Sailors were in the Divison 2 state final game and lost to Warren De La Salle 29-16. This year, the Sailors found their way back to the finals despite losing their starting quarterback on the first drive of the state semifinal game. Friday, the Sailors defeated Detroit Matin Luther King in the state final 35-26.
“These guys they are a special group. I look back at the beatdown we took from Muskegon. It might sound crazy, but it was the best thing that happened to us,” Mona Shores head coach Matt Koziak said during his postgame press conference. “It humbled us, it made us dig deeper and understand that we might not be as good as we think we are if we don’t do the little things. These young men have beaten some great teams and have come from behind in the majority of these playoff games. They just refused to quit.”
With Caden Broersma out, backup Brady Rose had to step in and fill the role in a pinch. Rose came in and left his mark on the season. Last week, Rose came in and ran for 205 yards, threw for 105 and added five touchdowns. This week, he continued to impress on both on offense and defense.
Rose completed eight out of his 11 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. While also rushing for 90 yards and three touchdowns. Rose starred on defense where he had 10 tackles and a crucial interception that flipped momentum and led to Mona Shores taking a 28-20 lead.
Tre’Shawn Hatcher had a big day running the ball for the Sailors. Hatcher ended with 96 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Jaylen Hopson was Rose’s favorite target, catching five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
The Sailors were outgained by the crusaders 406 to 330 in total yardage, but interceptions from Rose and Kolbe Trovinger were the big plays Mona Shores needed to hold on to the game.
“Brady (Rose) has one of the highest football IQ’s I’ve ever coached. He’s a coaches son and he just knows where to be. He’s so cool and calm,” Koziak said. “He’s a weirdo and he’s just a special kid. He is so even keeled that I think he is a football savant. No moment is too big for him.”
