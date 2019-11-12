'Playing with no regrets'

The Grand Haven volleyball team has put together a very strong season to this point and a large part of that is due to the strong leadership of their four seniors.
Ashley Slater is the team’s outside hitter, she is the team’s go-to hitter and plays a big role in the serve-recieve on defense. Slater has 644 kills and 122 aces this season.
Sarah Knoll is a middle hitter and blocker and her main responsibility is blocking opposing hitters. Knoll has 276 kills and 86 blocks on the season.
Reilly Swierbut is the team’s libero, crucial to the Bucs defensive strategy by anchoring the back row and being a vital part of the serve-receive. Swierbut has 56 aces, 532 digs and has passed 846 balls in serve receive. Reece Redder is also a libero and has tallied 79 aces and 366 digs this season.
Prior to Tuesday’s crucial regional semifinal matchup against Hudsonville, the seniors discussed their legacy and the culture they’ve helped create.
‘My second family’
The four seniors factor heavily into everything the Bucs do on the court, but it’s what they do off the court that will have a lasting impact on their teammates.
“They drive this culture. That’s why I’m so proud of them. They are the ones that set the tone for the things we do and we have so many years of experience in this senior class,” Grand Haven head coach Aaron Smaka said.
The culture of the team is very important and with the amount of experience this team has playing with and knowing each other, they consider it more of a family than a team.
“This team has been like my second family,” Swierbut said. “Whenever I’m having a bad day, I can always come to practice and let it all go or I can talk to someone here about it. There is not a person on this team that I feel uncomfortable talking to.”
“Every day after school I get so excited to come here and be able to practice with everyone,” Redder said. “It’s my favorite part of the day.”
“The last four years, every team has been a special team and without volleyball I probably wouldn’t have been close to most of these people,” Slater added. “It’s really cool because of the bonds we are able to create during the season is something different than I’ve experienced anywhere else.”
“That’s what is so great about this group,” Knoll said. “Everybody is close and are friends with each other, but it’s also okay if we aren’t which is a special thing.”
Putting the pieces together
Each senior has a different leadership style, and all of the girls agreed that their roles are pretty clear.
“Sarah, she’s the mom,” Swierbut said. She takes care of everybody and makes sure that Ashley gets to the trainer when she needs to.”
“She’s the one that’s not afraid to yell at you,” Redder added.
“I think these two (Swierbut and Redder) are really big vocal leaders, they are both very bright and bubbly and keep everyone in a good mood. They keep the culture on the team,” Slater said.
“Ashley just always has really good advice. Whether it’s about volleyball or anything else. I come to her with all of my problems, she’s my therapist,” Swierbut said.
“Each of them brings a different thing,” Smaka said. “Sarah is the enforcer. She’s the one that holds people responsible. Reilly is our emotional leader, just with the way she talks and plays. Reece has the ability to keep things light and keep everybody happy at any point in time. She has a lighthearted nature that I think sometimes you just need. Ashley she’s a great talent, but the girls will tell you how much more they love her for the teammate she is.”
“I just love being able to help people and watch them grow,” Knoll said. “I know it is such a mom thing to say, but it’s true. I love it.”
One last run
The Bucs are gearing up for a top-10 matchup with a familiar foe in Hudsonville. These teams split the O-K Red championship this season, and have each beaten each other at different points in the season. This time, the game holds much more weight with a regional final berth on the line.
For the seniors, each match in the postseason means more than a regular one. They are now facing elimination every game that they play and they are taking that into account.
“For me, it’s about playing with no regrets. This year is just so much different than the past few years,” Slater said. “They’ve been telling us that everyone should go into it with the mindset of a senior. Every swing could be your last. Every game it could be your last, even all through districts. Just playing with that mindset and holding nothing back because the last thing you want at the end is to regret something.”
“Smaka gave us a lecture before districts about not regretting anything. It was just about how everything could be our last so go for everything,” Redder said.
“Everybody even if they are on the sideline needs to be confident in the fact that we can do it,” Swierbut said. “In past years, we’ve thought we couldn’t because we weren’t as good. This year, we have to push through even if we are down. That’s what we did when we played them last time and it worked.”
The Bucs and the Eagles battle for their spot in the regional finals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact D’Angelo Starks by email at dstarks@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @DAngelo_Starks.
