This year’s boys tennis season is already off to a hot start, with conference matches beginning in the middle of last week. In Grand Haven, it’s a story of old and new as a senior and freshman occupy the team’s top two positions. At Spring Lake and Fruitport, teams have a mixture of new faces that will look to push them towards the top of their respective conferences and make noise at the regional tournaments.
However, many of the local teams’ competitors have deep rosters of full-time tennis players, which is more than can be said for teams such as Spring Lake and Fruitport. Regardless, there are chances for the Lakers and Trojans to spring some upsets come tournament time, with Spring Lake’s Josh Duer and Fruitport’s Jordan Bevins among the best in thearea.
Grand Haven
Head Coach: Chris Wilton
Last Year: 7-9 in duals, fifth in O-K Red, fifth in regionals
Key Returners: Senior Noah Bachmann is the team’s No. 1 singles player. Bachmann has made the All-State team each of the past two seasons, and won his conference last season with an overall record of 26-3. Seniors Weston Taylor and Carter Prieditis both look to contribute in matches this year. Taylor will be the No. 3 singles player and Prieditis will be playing for the number three doubles teams.
Key Newcomers: Isaac Postema is a freshman who will spend the year as the No. 2 singles player. Postema is in the top 5 players in Western Michigan in his age group for USTA. Grant Taylor and Jonah Sispera are both freshmen who will play 4-doubles this year. Jared Englert and Brenden Kilpatrick are seniors making the varsity team for the first time and will play in the 5-doubles slot.
Conference Outlook: The Buccaneers will be contending with Hudsonville, Rockford, East Kentwood and West Ottawa for their conference.
Coach Wilton says: “This team is a bunch of really great young men. They all like each other and I look forward to seeing how far they can push each other to keep improving. I think we have a very good core of players that have a lot of fun together. The top of our lineup is strong and the depth has really increased from last year. I think we will be in every match in our conference and hope to make a push into the top half of the conference this year.”
Spring Lake
Co-coaches: Karen Duer and Jodi Stoll
Last year: Fifth in O-K Blue conference tournament, third at regionals
Key returners: Senior Josh Duer, junior Callum Saxe, junior Nate Starr, junior August Druzgal
Conference outlook: Grand Rapids Catholic Central and NorthPointe are area powerhouses, consistently contending for state titles, while Comstock Park took a second-place finish at last year’s conference tournament. A 4-4 tie against Coopersville is the only result for Spring Lake in conference play thus far.
Outlook: Despite a pair of seniors not returning that would have played in the first doubles flight, Duer and Stoll are upbeat about the Lakers’ doubles lineup this year. The plan at the start of the season to rotate the doubles lineups around could mean some early growing pains, but the hope is to have a pair of teams that could challenge at their individual flights.
The challenge for Duer and Stoll will be coaching for players that aren’t full-time tennis players.
“They all have good attitudes,” Duer said. “I miss the two seniors, but we’re not lacking in talent.”
Duer returns as a senior that should be in contention for all-conference honors, while Saxe is stepping into a new role at 2-singles.
“This team wants it,” Stoll said. “There’s energy there. We’re not about winning, we just want them to do their best. They want to be here.”
Fruitport
Head Coach: Brad Busscher
Last Year: Fifth in O-K Black, fifth in regionals
Key Returners: Jordan Bevins, Jordan Hennings, Zander Beatty, Brady Weck, Zander Leonard, Davis Gilbert, and Richard Riekse
Key Newcomers: Dakota Adkins, Hayden Winskas, Caleb Foy and Cole Foy.
Conference Outlook: Jenison and Mona Shores will be at the top of the O-K Black. Fruitport’s lone conference match was a 6-1 win over Sparta, where every position from 2-singles on down through the lineup secured a win.
Outlook: The two Jordans of Bevins and Hennings will occupy the top two spots, while Zander Leonard and Hayden Winskas have started the season at the other two singles positions.
Coach Busscher says: “I’m looking forward to this year. No matter who we’re playing, I expect competitive play to challenge our improvement from last year. I’m encouraged, I already see teammates keeping each other accountable both on the court and off the court.”
