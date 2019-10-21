A recap of the weekend’s prep sports action:
Grand Haven
Tennis: Senior Noah Bachmann was at the state tennis finals this weekend. Bachmann won his first match 6-1 and 6-0. The second round saw Bachmann face off with the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Clarkston’s Luke Baylis. Bachmann lost in the second round 6-2, 6-1. Baylis would go on to win the tournament.
Golf: Caydee Constant was in East Lansing playing in the state golf finals this weekend. Constant carded a 194 for the two days and finished 25th in the tournament.
Volleyball: The junior varsity volleyball team hosted the Lakeshore Classic on Saturday and won their bracket of the tournament. The Bucs defeated GR Christian in the semifinals and Kentwood in the finals.
Paige Redder, Kaitlyn Wilkie and Isabelle Bergman led the team in kills on the day with 24, 22 and 13. Redder and Emily Walcot led the team in aces with 17 and 13. Defensively, Mia Swierbut and Walcot were the leaders with 56 and 37 digs while Jada Miller added eight blocks.
Spring Lake
Cross Country: The Lakers capped a successful week with strong performances at their home Mel Hall Invitational on Saturday. The girls varsity team won the large-school Red division ahead of Whitehall. Senior Anna Fedewa finished fifth overall, while Julia Bajt finished in seventh and Maggie Cooper finished 11th to lead the way.
The boys team finished fourth in their division, as Adam MacLeod finished 21st as the top runner on the day.
Grand Haven’s boys varsity team finished in third, placing two runners in the top 15 in Evan Ferguson (12th) and Brody Houle (14th). The Bucs’ girls team finished seventh, with freshman Margot Frendt finishing 10th.
Golf: Phoebe Saunders played in the state golf finals Friday and Saturday at the Meadows G.C. in Allendale. Saunders finished with a two-day total of 173 – good enough to finish tied for 13th for the individual qualifiers.
Volleyball: The junior varsity Lakers were at the Lowell Invitational on Saturday and finished 1-3 on the day. Their win came against Lowell in pool play with scores of 25-10 and 25-17. The team’s losses came against DeWitt, Cadillac and Greenville. Makenna Glombowski finished with six aces and 28 digs, Emma Nicles and Nicole Schmitt had 16 and 14 kills and Kayleigh Hood had 5 aces, 50 assists, 2 blocks and 12 digs.
Fruitport
Volleyball: The Trojans played in the GMAA city tournament at Mona Shores on Saturday and came away with four wins. The Trojans beat Muskegon 25-11and 25-10, Mona Shores 25-17, 25-21, Whitehall 25-18, 25-21 and Montague 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 16-25 and 15-12.
Sydney Bol and Brooke Sieplinga led the team with 22 kills and Ellie Fisher added 19 to the team total. Jessie Paquin and Kennadi Dykstra each had four aces during the tournament. Fisher finished with 12 blocks, Erika Burgess had five and Sieplinga had four. Defensively, Dykstra had 61 digs, Madalyn Fett had 36 and Bol had 30. Paquin and Jenna VanderVelde lead the teams passing attack with 51 and 50 assists.
Fruitport plays next Tuesday at Mona Shores.
Western Michigan Christian
Volleyball: The Warriors were also at the GMAA tournament at Mona Shores and fell to Montague in the semifinals. WMC defeated Reeths-Puffer in three sets in the quarterfinals 25-23, 21-25 and 15-4. In the semifinals, Montague defeated WMC 29-27, 25-19 and 15-10.
Alisha Leffring lead the team with 15 kills and she was followed by Taylor Folkema who had 12 and Eden TenCate had 11. TenCate added five blocks to the box score and Claudia Kingma and Leffring each added four. Chloe Mitchell led the team in assists with 54. Defensively, Leffring, Folkema and Grace VanBeek lead the team in digs with 20, 16 and 15.
The Warriors are now 29-10-3 and move on to play at Covenant Christian on Tuesday.
Cross Country: The cross country teams were at the Chippewa Hills Warrior Invitational on Saturday where the boys team finished first and the girls finished second.
Boys results:
Ben Garretson 7th, 17:55.16
Ben Waldo 10th, 18:16.56
Jonathan Clausing 11th, 18:19.71
Pierce Newell 13th, 18:33.25 (season-best)
Tyler Gould 16th, 18:45.13
Daniel Plaisier 18th, 18:54.75 (season-best)
Luke Moorhead 19th, 18:56.26 (personal best)
Caleb Croff 21st, 19:03.98 (season-best)
Noah Ferrier 45th, 20:56.74
Girls results:
Abby VanderKooi 1st, 18:12.6
Ava Rotman 4th, 21:26.67
Brianna Zuidema 6th, 21:42.29
Cate Garretson 13th, 22:37.17
Natalie Riksen 21st, 23:27.64 (season-best)
Emma Visker 27th, 24:07.64
Audrey Braak 45th, 26:10.80
Abby Sweetman 46th, 26:20.97 (season-best)
Lily Zenz 50th, 26:52.34 (season-best)
Elise VanMeurs 51st, 27:00.39
Jessica Eenigenburg 54th, 27:25.75
Chloe Kozal 43:13.14 (season-best)
