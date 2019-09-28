GRAND HAVEN — Upon meeting her, few would guess that 11-year-old Alayna Thompson is a speed demon.
She reacts the way most other 11-year-olds would when first introduced to someone new – reserved. She sat down with a Dum-Dums sucker and waited patiently for the pleasantries to be over so we could get to the topic that she cares about – drag racing. When we reached that subject, she lit up and smiled constantly while discussing her passion.
Earlier this month, Thompson wrapped up her season in the advanced junior dragster division at the US-131 Motorsports Park in Martin. Thompson won two races and finished the season with 129 points, good enough for eighth place in her division. The 13-race season runs from May to September, with points earned accumulating throughout the season.
“This season was our best season ever,” said Alayna’s mom, Valerie Thompson. “Alayna had a lot of issues with her car at the beginning of the season, but as soon as we got that figured out, she pretty much dominated.”
Those early-season issues included a frozen motor and a carburetor falling off her car. Another time, she took off at the start of a race, only to stop on a dime moments later. She was going nearly 50 miles an hour at the time when a chain locked up, slamming her car to a stop. She was not hurt, and in fact, she wasn’t even phased.
“That was probably the scariest thing for her,” Valerie said. “But, she’s a champ, though, because that happens and then minutes later it gets fixed and she just jumps back in and doesn’t think twice.”
Alayna seems to have grown used to that part of it.
“It’s happened a couple times, so it’s not really scary anymore,” she said.
Racing became a part of life for the Thompsons five years ago when father Phil began racing full-time in his 1967 Chevy truck. Alayna’s older sister, 16-year-old Alexis, got her license in March and began her racing career in May. Alexis races in the street division and Phil races his truck in the modified division.
The type of drag racing the Grand Haven Township residents do is different than drag racing that can be seen on TV. Heads-up drag racing is all about speed – whoever gets to the finish line fastest wins. The Thompsons compete in bracket racing, where speed is not the main factor. To win races, they have to be precise and consistent. The racer sets a time they’re aiming for, then attempt to cross the finish line in that time. If they go too fast, they lose.
There are a lot of variables that go into the time the racers punch in for themselves. Weather, tire pressure and tuning can all have a major impact on the speed of the car on any given day.
“They have practice trees for reaction time. Other than that it’s just seat time, getting down to the track and sitting in the car and driving it,” Phil Thompson said.
Races for Alayna go one-eighth of a mile, and have to have an elapsed time of 8.90 seconds or more in the junior advanced division. Alayna has one more year in that division before she will have to move up to the junior dragster masters. In masters, she can race her car until she turns 18 and then move to the regular dragsters.
With the family spending all of their weekends at the track during the summer, they have forged relationships with a community of racing families that support each other throughout the season. They have received a lot of help from one west Michigan family in particular.
“It’s one big family there. The Sebrights out of Holland, they have helped us so much when it comes to fixing her motor,” Valerie Thompson said. “They have been racing junior dragsters for a long time, and they know a lot about them, so they’ve helped us out a ton.”
For Alayna, she likes winning, but at the end of the day, the only thing she cares about is being able to race.
“If lose I don’t get upset because I just like to go down the track,” she said.
“Some other kids will cry and they get upset, which is going to happen,” Valerie added. “She’s just like, ‘Oh well, it was fun.’ She’s always smiling.”
