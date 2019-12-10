Saunders, Lakers golf team earn All-State honors

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.