Saunders, Lakers golf team earn All-State honors

This past weekend the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association rewarded their All-State atheltes and teams.
Spring Lake’s Phoebe Saunders was awarded Div. 3 first team All-State in honors for her stellar play throughout the season and into the state tournament. Saunders also earned an academic All-State honorable mention as an individual.
The team of Saunders, Kate Galloway, Kelsey Megley, Kassidy Vanover and Kayden Frtische earned one of the academic All-State team honors in Div. 3 with a team GPA of 3.910.
On the boys side, Nick Krueger was named a first team All-State player. The team of Krueger, Chance Fry, Jack Ogden, Evan Schock and Evan McDermott was named academic All-State with a team GPA of 3.746.
