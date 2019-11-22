GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Crying during swim practice is a tradition of sorts at Grand Haven High School. At some point, Buccaneer head coach Doug Thorne will find a way to make practice so grueling that the emotions get to be too much.
Just don’t tell that to Kathryn Ackerman.
“Some kids, when the pain hits, they give up,” Thorne said. “She’s not one to do that.”
This week, the workouts were not so intense, with the Division 1 state finals looming.
“In four years, I don’t think I’ve ever seen her break down and start crying in a practice,” Thorne said of Ackerman. “With Kathryn, I don’t know if we’ve ever truly got to that point. And that’s exciting.”
Ackerman’s drive to improve has her headed to Ann Arbor next fall, joining national swimming powerhouse Michigan after signing her letter of intent early last week. Now, she has just a handful of races left in her high school career at Friday and Saturday’s state finals, and there’s plenty of buzz about what she’ll do as an encore.
Ackerman hasn’t lost an individual high school race in two years, and it’ll take some doing to top last fall’s performance, when she set an MHSAA all-class record in the 200-yard medley and won the 100-yard butterfly by a tenth of a second over Rockford and Ohio State swimmer Morgan Kraus.
Her best event is the medley, a race involving all four swimming strokes. She won last year’s state final by seven seconds.
Even with three state championship medals, conference championships in every event she’s entered for four years and three qualifying times for next June’s Olympic Trials, Ackerman isn’t too interested in looking ahead.
“It’s way different,” she said of competing against fellow high-schoolers and professionals in the same year. “You swim at the state meet four years in a row, so people get familiar with you. At a national meet, you’re swimming against Olympians, so no one really knows who I am.”
Ackerman spent most of last summer in and out of the pool, traveling to sectional meets in Indianapolis and the national meet in California in August.
“It’s a different kind of feel and different expectations,” she said. “The pressure is lower there, just because the expectations aren’t as high. People aren’t looking at me, they’re looking at the big-time swimmers there.”
A family affair
Ackerman and her extended family have created a legacy of swimming, with her mother Amy and her siblings swimming competitively, as well as Amy’s father and his siblings. Ackerman also has seven cousins swimming both locally and at East Grand Rapids High School, including relay partner Mary Violet Springer, a junior at Grand Haven.
“My parents would have let me do whatever I wanted to do,” Ackerman said. “Swimming just kind of stuck. I wasn’t big into the contact sports. I dropped soccer pretty quickly.”
Swimming’s individual component was also part of what drew her in, as she started competing at the age of 8.
“I don’t know if it’s about not trusting other people, but I like to control what I can control without any interference,” she said. “It’s just about doing what I like to do best. The thought of getting faster and becoming better is the big thing for me. I want to see how fast I can get, and all that takes is hard work and showing up.”
This year was also Ackerman’s first season at Grand Haven without her older sister, Anna, who graduated and headed to Michigan State University in August. Her younger sister, Grace, will be in high school next year.
“It’s different,” Ackerman said. “Grace and I are still at home, but Anna and I were born 18 months apart, so we’ve been together for so long. It was hard to have her move away from home, but we talk a lot. When she’s walking from class to class, she’ll FaceTime me if she wants someone to talk to.”
“Sophomore year was when I really fell in love with swimming,” Anna said. “That’s when I realized it was a sport where you’re there for the team and to support other people. That’s when I fell in love with it. It made our relationship closer. (Kathryn) was there to compete, and I found a way to be involved as a leader and be there for other people.”
Even with her sister committing to a rival school, Anna says she is ready to support her sister at the next level.
“I told her the only thing I’d wear is Michigan swimming gear,” Anna said. “I’m always there to support her. She deserves the world.”
‘I love working hard’
Coaches, parents and siblings are all quick to point out Kathryn's competitive spirit, but good luck figuring that out when talking to her.
“She’s very humble,” Anna said. “She’ll never be the first to tell you if she’s good at something. She’s very passionate about the sport, but she keeps that to herself.”
Kathryn’s beginnings in competitive swimming began at an early age, but it didn’t take long for her to blow away observers with her speed in the water.
“The first day, the minute she fell in the pool and started training, it was instant,” Thorne said.
“We said ‘OK, this is different. She trains like a guy, she swims like a guy, and we need to change how we train right away.’”
Ackerman eventually ended up training at Holland’s Lakeshore Aquatic Center, which also happens to be the site for this year’s state finals.
“It’s pretty exciting to come back where she started,” said her father, John. “Being back in the home training base is just fun.”
Ackerman won a handful of state age-group titles and considers her breakthrough a state meet when she was 11, where she won the 50- and 100-yard breaststroke races.
“When I was younger, I was just swimming for fun, but now I want to show up to work hard and see how fast I can get,” she said.
“I hope I never reach a point where swimming isn’t fun, but I love working hard, so it’s fun for me to get in here and get to work.”
Ackerman’s love for swimming has seemed to be infectious for both her teammates and the coaching staff at Grand Haven.
“There isn’t a kid I’ve come across that has the drive that she has,” Thorne said.
“She has a passion for the sport and she really loves what she’s doing. Those that are fortunate enough to be around her, you feed off her passion, you see it in her eyes, you see it in her body language.”
One last meet
This weekend’s state finals represent Kathryn's final meet for the Bucs. She’ll race in two individual events and three relays – the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, as well as the 200-yard medley relay, the 4x50 freestyle and the 4x100-yard freestyle relay.
She’ll also be in Omaha, Nebraska, in June for the Olympic Trials, hitting qualifying times in the 200-meter medley plus the 100- and 200-meter backstroke.
For this weekend? She’s focused on her last meet with her teammates.
“The teammates and team atmosphere is what makes it so fun, too,” she said. “Being here with all the girls that love the sport is so much fun for me.”
After that, Ackerman is hesitant to predict the future. She plans to study engineering at Michigan next fall. The Wolverines have a long history of successful swimming, including Club Wolverine, the club team associated with the university. Michael Phelps trained in Ann Arbor in the years leading up to the 2008 Olympics.
That said, going pro isn’t the first thing on Ackerman’s mind.
“I don’t really know how it’ll go, it’s a little bit early,” she said. “I don’t like to get too far ahead of myself, but we’ll see where Michigan takes me. I feel like I still have a lot of potential and it’ll be fun to see where I end up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.