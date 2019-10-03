SL soccer completes undefeated season

SPRING LAKE — Allendale had every intention of ruining Spring Lake’s party on Tuesday night. A year ago, the Falcons frustrated the Lakers both home and away.
This year, Spring Lake wasn’t going to give them the same chance. First-half goals from Malachi Mulder and Ben Bush gave the Lakers a cushion, and a second-half goal created by Sheldon Bunnell was enough for a Spring Lake team that has finished their conference season undefeated.
Their 3-0 win over the Falcons followed a 2-0 result on the road a month earlier.
“It’s unbelievable,” Laker senior Caden Ruter said. “Being with this group of guys and making something like this happen. It’s the first time since we’ve joined the conference that we’ve gone undefeated.”
With the eight seniors potentially playing their last home game, head coach Jeremy Thelen opted to move some things around against an opponent that really only threatened the Laker goal once or twice. Usual left-sided defender Armani Abiertas started up front, with attacking midfielder Malachi Mulder moved back to defense, where he started alongside freshman brother Jack.
Abiertas had a pair of chances to open the scoring for the Lakers, flashing a shot just wide five minutes into the game and then cracking a shot off the crossbar not long after.
“He thinks he’s a forward stuck in a defender’s body,” Thelen said. “He’s doing his job, they all did a good job today. They looked pretty dangerous up there.”
A slow first half pushed back due to pregame rain didn’t really crack into life until Thelen moved his team around midway through the half.
There was a chance for a pair of Falcon shots, but Aidan Parker was able to save a ball that bounced awkwardly off of the wet turf with 11 minutes to play in the half.
Mulder’s goal came at the 9:39 mark of the first half, collecting a pass from a teammate and finding himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper before rolling a shot into the corner.
Junior Ben Bush made it 2-0 not long after, receiving a Mulder pass and shooting from just inside the penalty box. The two goals came within two minutes of each other, and were just the reward Spring Lake deserved for their control in the first half.
“With the rain delay, I still think we played well,” Bush said. “I still think we have a lot to be confident about heading into next week.”
Bunnell wrapped up the scoring just 6 minutes into the second half. After receiving a pass from midfield, he ran into the penalty box and chipped a shot that deflected off a Falcon defender and into the net for 3-0.
After the junior’s goal, Spring Lake continued to substitute and mix in both senior players and some of the Laker reserves to give everyone playing time heading into playoffs.
“Since it was Senior Night, it was such a good time to play everyone,” Thelen said. “Our seniors have given a lot this season, our depth has been such a big benefit for us. We’re very lucky to have those kids come through the program.”
As a junior, Bush has spent plenty of time with the group of outgoing seniors as well.
“They deserve all that’s happened so far,” Bush said. “They work hard, they’ve got really good chemistry and it just flows down to the rest of the squad. They’re really good influences and I love playing with them.”
Spring Lake will host a top Division 3 team in Wyoming Lee on Friday afternoon before traveling to Allendale next Thursday for the beginning of district play.
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
