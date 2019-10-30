Last Saturday, both the boys and girls cross country teams from Spring Lake finished in second place at regionals. The second place finishes earned both Lakers teams a trip to the state finals.
Experienced girls team eyes top ten finish
2019 was a big bounce back season for the Lakers after coming up short of the state finals last year. The Lakers had strong performances from all of their runners in regionals, but finished fifth. This season they looked to make up for that loss.
“A lot of the girls that came back this year they were very focused on doing the right things,” Spring Lake girls cross country coach Aaron Andres said. “We had a phenomenal start to this season, we’ve had some injuries and I have some extra girls here because we don’t know who is going to run on Saturday. There was a lot of character building this year because of that. We’ve had to have a lot of runners step up, but overall we are starting to hit perfectly at the right time.”
One of the girls who was on last year's team and was a leader for the Lakers is Anna Fedewa. Fedewa took it upon herself to work hard this past summer to be prepared for a strong senior season.
“It’s been going great. I put in a ton of miles over the summer,” Fedewa said. “We have a 250 mile club, and the girls who are at the top are most likely going to be the ones who have the most success through the season. Those girls you can tell put in the work and it’s tremendous. My season personally has gone really well. I started my freshman year at a 25.30 and now I’m in the 18’s which is crazy.”
Fedewa’s work paid off as she finished third at regionals along with other top senior runners Julia Bajt and Maggie Cooper who finished fifth and seventh.
“You could see this group as freshmen, they were amazing freshmen and they kept slowly getting better and better. To see them in their senior year finally getting back, they came to the states as sophomores so it was great to see them get back this year,” Andres said.
This team is strong up top with their three seniors, but get strong contributions out of the four and five runners as well. They want to go to states and compete for one of the top spots.
“We would love to be a top ten team and anything above top seven would be a cherry on the cake. Being down one or two of our runners, I think we can do a lot of things still. There is still a lot of racing to be done with this group,” Andres said.
Fedewa’s goals for the finals meet is much more focused on the team than herself.
“I want to inspire my team the most. I’m not looking for any crazy time because I already did that this past weekend. I just want to enjoy the weekend with the girls,” Fedewa said. “It’s bittersweet to have it be my very last time with my toe on the line with the girls. It’s something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life. To do the warmups and to do everything right and just to be there with them is something I wouldn’t trade for the world.”
Lakers boys team looks to prove themselves
This season was expected to be a rebuilding one for the Lakers boys cross country team. The Lakers finished third at states a year ago and had three of their top five graduate.
“Our theme was resurgence, we wanted to qualify for state again even with those losses. We started out the season and we ran at Benzie where we were first last year and we finished 10th,” boys head coach Todd Mitchell said. “We knew we had work to do and we have been really coming on throughout the season.”
One of the reasons the Lakers have been getting stronger throughout the season is because of sophomore runner Ian Hill. Hill was the top finisher for the Lakers at regionals coming in third place.
“We just wanted to come back from last year, we lost a lot of guys in our top seven and we didn’t want to let it affect us. It was a fun ending getting second like that, and it was a fun season setting goals and achieving them,” Hill said.
The Lakers although young, still see the state finals as a place where they can go and make an impact.
“Our goal is top 15. We want to be competitive. There’s 27 teams so if we are top 15 we are in the mix that’s the goal,” Mitchell said. “Ian (Hill) and Callen Carrier have been our top two guys all year long and the goal for them is to be all state, so top 30. Last year they finished somewhere between 80th to 100th at state and they’ve made a big improvement. They’ve been running about 40 seconds faster all year long.”
Spring Lake’s season comes to a conclusion at Saturday’s state finals meet at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
Contact D'Angelo Starks by email at dstarks@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @DAngelo_Starks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.