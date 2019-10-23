Swimming for a cause

SPRING LAKE – For the better part of the last decade, Spring Lake’s girls swim team and its football team have matched up in the high school pool for a night of fun and fundraising. This year, the night took on a new meaning.
Athletic secretary Sue Theune was diagnosed with two parts of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma two years ago. While in the past, the teams have swam together to raise money for cancer awareness, this year’s event raised money for foundations that do research on leukemia and lymphoma.
Members of the swim team have been the main organizers of the event in years past, and when they heard about Theune’s condition, they were more than happy to help again.
“The seniors on the swim team are usually the ones that pick the causes to swim for,” senior swimmer Shalini Hayenga explained. “When we were thinking about it earlier this year, we had just found out Mrs. Theune had been diagnosed. We really just wanted to do something for her because she’s done so much for the team.”
Theune’s lymphoma is incurable but manageable and treatments could begin in the next two months. Her daughter Anna is a junior with the Lakers’ swim team.
“I wasn’t expecting to have my name dropped tonight,” Theune said. “It is what it is.”
The night featured a handful of alternative swimming events, as a handful of races were done with inner tubes and kickboards. As expected, the Lakers girls swim team was dominant in nearly all of the night’s events. Unofficial scores from the diving portion of the night had junior lineman Garrett Hook as a winner of the diving event.
The football team also couldn’t afford a day off of practice ahead of a make-or-break regular-season finale against Holland Christian.
“Tired is an understatement,” senior lineman Blake Kelsey said. “It’s fun, it’s a really good cause. We’re just glad to help out and have fun doing it.”
For the Laker swim team, they relished the chance to outclass their opponents – even if they happened to be classmates.
“It’s so nice,” Hayenga said. “When we went up a conference my freshman year, we lost almost every single meet, and it’s so nice to have a meet where we don’t have to take it seriously.”
There was plenty of humor throughout the night too, with a handful of football players using any measure necessary to keep up with the girls. Rules on inner tubes were frequently broken during their relay event, and predictably, the non-swimmers in the pool finished seconds behind their competitors.
Both Hayenga and Kelsey noted that the diving competition was their favorite on the night, with a handful of football linemen unable to perform some of the complex dives and instead opting for belly flops.
Football head coach Dan Start was on hand, though not in the pool, and was happy to see his team get together for the cause.
“It’s always fun to come in and get absolutely destroyed,” Start said. “Sue is unbelievable. She makes every coach’s life so much easier. She helps us out so much with scheduling and organizing things, with money, you name it. She’s great and we’re so excited to be able to help out with something like this.
Theune’s role as an athletic secretary is one that can help keep an athletic department running effectively. Kelsey noted that her influence goes fairly far beyond doing office work.
“I see her almost every morning,” Kelsey noted. “She’s very welcoming, very kind. She’ll always helps me out with opening the locker room. I really appreciate her.”
Theune’s husband Curt is also a member of the Spring Lake school board, and was active on social media in the days leading up to the event. All told, the night raised over $610 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, one of the world’s largest organizations devoted to fighting blood cancers.
It wasn’t a hard sell for Start and his team, despite going through a night of swimming immediately following a football practice.
“They look forward to it every year,” Start said. “We have so much fun and the girls have a lot of fun too. It’s just a good event for the community.”
Theune was also happy to see the community come out and donate the way they did.
“It was good to see all the boys out there, as much as they struggled to swim,” Theune said. “All these kids are awesome, so it was just nice to have them all come together and participate for this cause.”
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.