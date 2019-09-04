Ahead of the NFL's Week 1 on Thursday, the TribSports staff gives you their picks for 2019.
Kyle: Lions' record: 9-7, wild-card berth
With all the national negativity surrounding Matt Patricia's team, little attention has been paid to how this team got better. They were poor against the run for most of last year – acquiring Damon Harrison fixed that. Adding Trey Flowers as one of the league's most exciting young defensive players as well as Mike Daniels now means that they have the pass rush required to succeed in today's NFL.
Questions about some of the secondary are warranted, but odds are that Darius Slay plays at the level that earns him a big-money extension as part of a pass defense that is good, but not great.
Matthew Stafford will have to have a bounce-back year as Kenny Golladay continues to develop. If Kerryon Johnson remains healthy, there is an outside shot for him to become a 1,000-yard rusher for a team that hasn't had one since Reggie Bush did it in 2013.
The Lions make it back to the playoffs, saving Matt Patricia's job before it prematurely comes to an end. They may lose to the Eagles in the wild card round, but just making the playoffs is cause enough for celebration.
Super Bowl: Eagles over Chiefs
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has his MVP year to bring home another title for Philadelphia. Meanwhile, in a prediction that will almost surely be proven false in January, Tom Brady struggles without favorite target Rob Gronkowski, and Kansas City picks off the Patriots in an AFC title game rematch.
D'Angelo: Lions' record: 8-8, miss playoffs
I believe in this Lions team. I read a prediction that this team was going to go 4-12 and compete for the No. 1 pick in the draft. To put it plainly, that's not happening.
This team has quality players at every level on offense and defense with their biggest question being on the offensive line. The unit is not a complete disaster, so they should hold up just fine in new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's play-action heavy system.
The Lions will perform better than the projections because of running back Kerryon Johnson and a deeply talented defensive line. Johnson after dealing with a subpar offensive coordinator gets to upgrade to a guy that called plays for Adrian Peterson and Marshawn Lynch in the midst of their prime years. Johnson averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season, look for that to translate into a top-10 rushing season under Bevell's revamped rushing attack. The defensive line is a murderer's row with Damon Harrison, Mike Daniels, A'Shawn Robinson and Da'Shawn Hand.
The only reason this team narrowly misses the playoffs is because of their gauntlet of a schedule.
Super Bowl: Saints over Patriots
I just want to see Tom Brady and Drew Brees face off on the biggest stage in sports. Drew Brees earns one more shot at a title and brings number two to New Orleans in a battle with the best the game has ever seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.