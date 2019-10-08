Here are the scores and results from a busy weekend in local sports:
Grand Haven
Tennis: The Bucs were at Rockford Saturday playing in the O-K Red conference tournament. Grand Haven finished fifth as a team. The big winners individually were Noah Bachmann and Weston Taylor as both players won their flights and took home conference championships. Bachmann won his third straight 1-singles championship.
Ian Rant finished second in 4-singles, Isaac Postema finished third in 2-singles, and Carter Preditis and Brayden Rowley were the best performers in doubles finishing fourth in the 3-doubles flight.
Grand Haven plays again Tuesday at home against Whitehall and GR Catholic Central.
Cross Country: The boys cross country team was at the Portage Invite Saturday where they finished 16th in a 43 team field.
The team was led by freshman Logan Vining who finished 59th with 16:38.6, which is the second-fastest freshman time in team history. Carter Larned was second for the Bucs in 62nd place with 16:40, followed by Jon Tysman, 71st, at 16:44, Cole Rowden 92nd 16:58, and Nolan Clark, 111th, 17:08. Rounding out the varsity squad was Ben Pease at 17:23 and Christian Colvin at 17:26.
“This team got a lot better today against some tough competition. Cole Rowden did a great job getting the whole team into position then Logan and Carter did a great job moving up throughout the race. We’re getting very close to becoming a top team in the region,” head coach John Tarr said.
The Buccaneers race again Tuesday at East Kentwood in the O-K Red Jamboree.
Spring Lake
Volleyball: The Lakers were at the Hudsonville Invitational Saturday and finished 1-5 on the day. The Lakers lost to TC Central in three sets (25-20, 21-25, 13-15), Grandville in two sets (14-25, 20-25), Forest Hills Central in two sets (20-25, 25-27) Gull Lake in two sets (18-25, 8-25) Hudsonville in two sets (23-25, 25-11) and beat Northview (25-22, 25-22).
Abbi Perkins led the Lakers with 40 kills, 5 aces, and 17 blocks, Alicia Mumby added 29 kills, 25 digs, and 8 blocks on the day, Kendra Keift and Meah Bajt led the back row with 33 and 30 digs, and Kyla Kobylak had 4 aces and 98 assists on the day.
The Lakers are now 10-25 (2-2 O-K Blue) and play their last home match of the season on Tuesday.
Fruitport
Football: The Trojans defeated Kenowa Hills 45-16 to move to 3-2 on the year. Stats were not available at press time.
Soccer: The Trojans took on Jenison and lost 2-0 on Saturday. Justin Laus had 10 saves in goal for Fruitport. The Trojans open up districts play next week against Muskegon.
Tennis: Fruitport hosted the O-K Black tournament and finished fifth as a team.
Caleb Foy won a match at the 3-singles position, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. Brady Weck and Zander Beatty won a match at the 1-doubles slot 5-7, 6-3 and 7-6 (5). Harakan Cheema and Mason Murphy won two matches at the 4-doubles position.
Regionals begin Friday at East Grand Rapids.
Western Michigan Christian
Soccer: WMC hosted Leland on Friday night, winning a narrow 1-0 game. Isaiah VanHoeven scored a second-half goal to win the game for the Warriors, who are now 11-2-3 on the season. Head coach David Hulings praised his team’s defensive efforts. They will play Muskegon Catholic Central on Tuesday.
Volleyball: Western Michigan Christian played in the 2019 Polish Classic Saturday and won the tournament. WMC defeated Sturgis 25-17, 25-15, WMC defeated Niles 22-25, 25-20, 15-7, WMC defeated Onsted 24-26, 25-20, 15-11, WMC defeated Edwardsburg 25-21, 25-23 and in the finals WMC defeated Bronson 25-22, 25-16.
Alisha Leffring led the team in kills with 32, she was followed by teammates Taylor Folkema and Kyla Weirsema who had 29 and 18. Claudia Kingma had 12 blocks, Chloe Mitchell had 11 and Wiersema had nine. Mitchell led in assists on the day with 154. Meghan Heiss and Folkema had 45 digs each and Leffring added 41 to the team total.
The Warriors are now 26-9-3 and play conference opponent Manistee Tuesday.
Football (Muskegon Catholic Central co-op): The Crusaders defeated Muskegon Heights 49-6, and are now 3-2. Stats from that game were not yet available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.